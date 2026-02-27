Federal Government Breaks Ground On N21 Billion NAMA Headquarters

KEY POINTS

The Federal Government has committed N21.68 billion for the first phase of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) corporate headquarters in Abuja.

The project, awarded to MESSRS NHD Interbiz Projects Ltd., is expected to be completed within 30 months under strict quality standards.

The new facility will consolidate administrative functions with a state-of-the-art Air Traffic Management Centre to enhance safety oversight and operational responsiveness.

MAIN STORY

The Federal Government has officially commenced the construction of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) corporate headquarters in Abuja. During the groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr. Festus Keyamo, disclosed that the first phase of the project is valued at N21.68 billion.

The move is a deliberate action pursuant to Executive Order 12, aimed at modernizing the infrastructure that supports the safety and efficiency of the Nigerian aviation sector.

Keyamo emphasized that for too long, aviation agencies have operated in “outdated structures” and silos. The new purpose-built facility is designed to foster innovation and collaboration by integrating executive management with a technology-enabled environment for managing Nigeria’s sovereign airspace. This consolidation is expected to significantly boost staff morale and real-time operational responsiveness, aligning with the “Renewed Hope Agenda” of President Bola Tinubu to stimulate economic activity and secure national assets.

NAMA Managing Director, Mr. Ahmed Farouk, described the project as the foundation for the future of air navigation services in Nigeria. He stressed that the aviation ecosystem relies on strong partnerships and issued a clear mandate to the contractor, NHD Interbiz Projects Ltd., to deliver excellence within the stipulated 30-month period. The project followed a transparent tender process in strict compliance with the Public Procurement Act 2007, ensuring that performance obligations remain non-negotiable.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“The project consolidates NAMA’s administrative and operational functions into a modern, purpose-built facility,” stated Mr. Festus Keyamo .

. Regarding the contract, Keyamo added: “We will hold them to the highest standards of quality and timelines as stipulated in the agreement.”*

Mr. Ahmed Farouk noted: “As we turn the sod today, we are laying the foundation for the future of air navigation services in Nigeria.”

WHAT’S NEXT

The contractor will begin site preparation and structural work, with a target completion date set for late 2028.

Parallel to construction, NAMA will begin identifying the state-of-the-art systems required for the integrated Air Traffic Management Centre.

Management will develop a strategy to migrate administrative and operational functions from existing silos to the new unified headquarters once completed.

BOTTOM LINE

The Bottom Line is that the N21.68 billion investment in the NAMA headquarters marks a transition toward a more integrated and technologically advanced aviation sector. By centralizing management and air traffic operations, the government aims to enhance the security of Nigeria’s airspace while building investor confidence through modernized infrastructure.