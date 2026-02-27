Senate Committee Dismisses Speculation Over MMIA Fire Outbreak

KEY POINTS

The Senate Committee on Aviation has dismissed rumors surrounding the cause of the Feb. 23 fire at MMIA Terminal One, stating that formal investigations are still in progress.

Chairman Dr. Buhari Abdulfatai reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to prioritizing airport safety and praised the swift restoration of normalcy.

Lawmakers commended FAAN Managing Director Olubunmi Kuku and Air Traffic Controllers for effectively diverting flights and reopening the airspace shortly after the incident.

MAIN STORY

The Senate Committee on Aviation has clarified that no official cause has been determined for the fire that occurred at Terminal One of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) on February 23. During an inspection of the affected site on Thursday evening in Lagos, the Committee Chairman, Dr. Buhari Abdulfatai, told journalists that it is premature to speculate on the incident while technical evaluations are still being conducted.

Abdulfatai emphasized that the government is focused on ensuring safety across all aviation facilities. He lauded the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and other responding agencies for their efficiency, noting that the rapid response of Air Traffic Controllers was instrumental in minimizing disruption. The Chairman expressed satisfaction that the airspace was reopened quickly and that the incident resulted in no loss of life.

Addressing rumors of foul play, Abdulfatai stated that the committee would not pre-empt the findings of the investigative teams by discussing possibilities such as sabotage. “We will allow them to carry out their internal investigations,” he remarked, adding that a formal report will only be issued once the facts are established. This sentiment was echoed by the Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Aviation, Mr. Abdullahi Garba, who also commended the leadership of FAAN for their management of the crisis.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“The takeaway from this is that investigations are still ongoing, and we do not want to pre-empt them. That is why we are not talking about sabotage,” stated Dr. Buhari Abdulfatai .

. Regarding the emergency management, the Chairman noted: “FAAN and other responding agencies lived up to expectations… Air Traffic Controllers swiftly diverted flights.”

Mr. Abdullahi Garba, Chairman of the House Committee, expressed his commendation for the FAAN Managing Director’s “efforts during the incident.”

WHAT’S NEXT

The aviation industry is awaiting the final internal investigation report from FAAN and relevant safety agencies to identify the fire’s origin.

Once the investigation concludes, the Senate and House Committees will review the report to determine if further legislative action or safety mandates are required.

FAAN continues to work on restoring the affected areas of Terminal One to full capacity while maintaining current safety protocols.

BOTTOM LINE

The Bottom Line is that the Nigerian legislature is maintaining a “wait-and-see” approach, refusing to validate speculation regarding the MMIA fire. By prioritizing a thorough and independent investigation, the Senate Committee aims to ensure that the eventual findings lead to data-driven safety improvements rather than reactive policy.