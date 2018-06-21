GE Provides Over 75% Powered On-Grid Generation in Nigeria

American multinational conglomerate, General Electric, GE, on Wednesday, June 20, revealed that its has used the GE technology to provide over 75 percent of the gas-powered on-grid generation, with more than 3GW of heavy duty and fuel-flexible gas turbines at nine power plants in Nigeria

According to GE, the Nigerian power plants includes the Omotosho I & II power plants as well as GE’s innovative trailer-mounted gas turbines currently being installed at the Afam III Fast Power plant.

GE is committed to Nigeria’s Vision 2020; signing a Country to Company agreement with the Nigerian government to support development of up to 10GW of power.

The company stated that 100 power plants across renewables, gas and steam plants generates over 46GW of power with over 300 installed turbines providing equivalent power for up to 250 million people. “100th Power plant milestone reached in Angola with recent fast, mobile TM2500 gas power installations,” the company said.

GE says the 100th power plant installation in Sub-Saharan Africa a significant milestone was achieved with power plants in Angola powered by trailer-mounted aero gas turbine technology. “The company has now installed over 300 turbines in up to 22 countries in Sub-Saharan Africa,” GE said in an emailed statement to InvestAdvocate.

Leslie Nelson, CEO, GE’s Gas Power business, Sub-Saharan Africa said, “This milestone is a testimony of our commitment to providing power solutions to meet the growing energy needs in many countries in the region ahead of other OEMs. Our regional operations are led by an expert African team.

Our flexible and modular energy solutions respond to the ever-changing needs of the communities where we work and live. Our ability to partner with independent power producers, EPCs, strategic investors and governments to deliver these power projects strengthens the trust and confidence that our customers place in us”.

GE says over 70 percent of the thermal power in Ghana runs on its technology with over 600MW added to the grid in the last 24 months, with an additional 900MW planned over the next 2 years.

Leading examples include the 400MW Bridgepower project in consortium with indigenous partners, Endeavour and Sage Petroleum which will be the first LPG-fired power plant in Africa and the largest LPG fired power plant in the world.

Also, in partnership with Marinus Energy, the Atuabo Waste Gas to power project will be the first TM2500 plant to use otherwise flared Isopentane gas as a fuel source.

According to GE, the 200MW Amandi power plant which will come online in 2019, and will run on it’s latest 9E technology offering superior fuel flexibility.

GE’s first turbine installation in Sub-Saharan Africa can be traced as far back as the early 1970s with its Frame 5 gas turbine technology. Since then, GE Power has been at the forefront of innovation in power technology with the most recent fuel-flexible and highly efficient 9EMax gas turbines, superior ultra-super-critical steam technology as well as a broad range of hydro and wind turbines and generators. GE has power plant installations in up to 22 countries in Sub-Saharan Africa and this number is set to grow even further.