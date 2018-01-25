Naira Retains Strength at Parallel Market, Trades at N364/$ 

The Nigerian currency, on Wednesday, January 24, remained firm against the United States of America Dollar at the parallel segment of the foreign exchange market.

The local currency closed at the rate of N364 against the greenback at the parallel market. Against the British Pound Sterling, the naira closed at the rate of N500, whle the European Single Currency,Euro, closed at the rate N440.

Earler in the week, the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, boosted the inter-bank foreign exchange market with $210 million to meet customers’ needs in various segments of the market.

The Bank’s acting Director, Corporate Communications, Mr Isaac Okorafor, in a statement on Monday in Abuja said the fund would ensure that legitimate demands for foreign exchange are met.

He said that the CBN offered $100 million to authorised dealers in the wholesale segment of the market, while the Small and Medium Enterprises, SMEs, segment got $55 million.