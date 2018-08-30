Naira Records 30 kobo Gain, Exchanges at N359 against Dollar

Naira Records 30 kobo Gain, Exchanges at N359 against Dollar

By
- August 30, 2018
- in BANKING & FINANCE, COVER, NEWSLETTER
75
0
Naira APPRECIATES

The Naira on Wednesday gained 30 kobo to exchange at N359 to the dollar at the parallel market in Lagos, against N359.30 on Tuesday.

The Pound Sterling and the Euro closed at N464 and N414, respectively.

At the Bureau De Change (BDC) window, the naira traded at N360 to the dollar, while the Pound sterling and the Euro closed at N464 and N414, respectively.

Trading at the investors’ window saw the naira close at N363.06, while it exchanged at N361.10 at the official CBN window.

Meanwhile, the CBN had continued to boost liquidity at the forex market with the injection of 210 million dollars on Tuesday

Facebook Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like

Ambode Hosts British PM Theresa May

British Prime Minister Theresa May on Wednesday visited