Naira Trades at N362.30 per Dollar at Investors Window

The Naira on Wednesday closed at N362.30 to the dollar at the investors’ window, with investors trading a total of 147.8 million dollars, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

At the Bureau de Change (BDC) window, the naira was sold at N360 to the dollar, while the Pound Sterling and the Euro closed at N478 and N415, respectively.

The Nigerian currency closed at N360 to the dollar at the parallel market, maintaining same rate for 36 hours, while the Pound Sterling and the Euro closed at N478 and N415, respectively.

Meanwhile, the CBN had continued its interventions at the nations’ foreign exchange market, with the injection of 210 million dollars on Tuesday.