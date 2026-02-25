FAAN Projects 17.6m Annual Passenger Capacity Following MMIA Modernization

KEY POINTS

FAAN projects that the combined annual capacity of Terminals 1 and 2 at MMIA will rise to 17.6 million passengers, representing a three- to fourfold increase over pre-rehabilitation levels.

The modernization includes reconfigured terminal layouts, expanded airside aprons, and additional boarding fingers to accommodate more wide-body aircraft.

Peak processing times have already decreased from nearly two hours to approximately one hour due to new electronic boarding gates and upgraded screening equipment.

MAIN STORY

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has projected an annual passenger capacity of 17.6 million at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos, upon completion of the ongoing rehabilitation of Terminals 1 and 2.

In a report titled “When Growth Outpaces Design: The Pressure of Rising Passenger Traffic at MMIA,” FAAN stated that the combined capacity of the two terminals is expected to reach approximately 7,040 passengers per hour. This figure represents a significant leap forward from the facility’s outdated design, allowing it to pivot toward the demands of modern air travel and potentially handle nearly 20 million travellers annually if completed on schedule.

The overhaul, managed by Olubunmi Kuku and backed by the Federal Government, targets both the passenger experience and the airport’s operational backbone. Inside the terminals, layouts are being reconfigured to improve passenger flow and separate arriving and departing travellers. Airside improvements include apron enlargement and the installation of additional boarding fingers for long-haul traffic. On the landside, new access roads and internal connections are being developed to ease congestion, while dedicated transit zones will allow connecting passengers to transfer between flights without repeatedly clearing immigration.

FAAN cautioned, however, that the full benefits of this 22-month program depend on efficient execution and sustained investment in supporting systems, such as a stable power supply and dependable ground-handling operations. The report emphasized that true transformation requires more than “bricks, steel, and glass,” noting that integrated transport planning is essential for the hub’s success. While the reconstruction may cause temporary inconvenience to travellers, FAAN maintains that the reinvention is potentially transformational for Nigeria’s aviation sector, moving MMIA toward global hub standards.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“Upon completion, FAAN estimates the combined capacity of Terminals 1 and 2 will grow to about 7,040 passengers per hour, translating to roughly 17.6 million passengers per year.”

The report noted that: “For a facility that once groaned under overcrowding and outdated design, this reinvention is historic and potentially transformational for Nigeria’s aviation.”

Regarding the transition, FAAN stated: “The path forward is not without friction… the sheer complexity of keeping a major international hub operational while rebuilding it in real time continues to test planners.”

WHAT’S NEXT

Contractors will continue work on the airside and landside expansions, with a projected completion timeline of nearly two years.

Focus will shift toward stabilizing the power supply and improving ground-handling operations to match the physical terminal upgrades.

New dedicated zones for connecting passengers will be phased in to streamline international transfers.

BOTTOM LINE

The Bottom Line is that FAAN’s modernization of MMIA aims to triple the airport’s annual passenger capacity to 17.6 million through structural and operational reforms. By addressing chronic bottlenecks and expanding airside facilities, the authority seeks to transform Nigeria’s busiest gateway into a passenger-centered hub that meets international standards.