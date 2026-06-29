NAFDAC uncovers warehouse stocked with expired baby wipes worth ₦42M

Key points

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has uncovered a warehouse stocked with expired baby wipes valued at approximately ₦42 million.

The expired products were allegedly being revalidated, repackaged and prepared for resale to unsuspecting consumers.

More than 240 cartons of revalidated baby wipes and about 20,000 additional expired wipes awaiting revalidation were recovered during the operation.

One suspect was arrested at the warehouse, while the facility was sealed pending further investigation.

NAFDAC said the operation forms part of its ongoing efforts to combat the circulation of counterfeit, expired and substandard regulated products.

Main Story

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has uncovered a warehouse stocked with expired baby wipes valued at approximately ₦42 million, in what authorities described as an illegal operation to revalidate and repackage expired products for sale to unsuspecting consumers.

The enforcement operation led to the discovery of a large quantity of expired baby wipes that had allegedly been relabelled with new expiry dates before being reintroduced into the market.

According to the agency, its enforcement officers recovered more than 240 cartons of expired baby wipes that had already been revalidated and repackaged for distribution.

The team also discovered approximately 20,000 additional expired baby wipes, equivalent to about 625 cartons, which were awaiting revalidation at the warehouse.

NAFDAC said one suspect was apprehended during the operation, while the warehouse was immediately sealed to prevent further illegal activities.

The recovered products have been evacuated by the agency as investigations continue to determine the full scope of the operation and identify other individuals connected to the alleged criminal enterprise.

The agency noted that the operation forms part of its intensified nationwide surveillance and enforcement activities aimed at eliminating counterfeit, expired and substandard regulated products from Nigeria’s supply chain.

NAFDAC has repeatedly warned manufacturers, distributors and traders against altering expiry dates or reintroducing expired products into the market, stressing that such practices pose serious health risks, particularly to infants and young children.

The agency reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding public health through continuous inspections, intelligence-led enforcement operations and prosecution of offenders found violating the country’s food and drug safety regulations.

The Issues

The illegal revalidation and resale of expired consumer products pose significant public health and safety risks, particularly when the products are intended for babies and other vulnerable groups.

Counterfeit and expired products undermine consumer confidence, expose users to potential health complications and distort legitimate market competition.

The latest discovery also highlights the need for stronger supply chain monitoring, improved traceability and increased public awareness to help consumers identify genuine products and report suspicious activities to regulatory authorities.

What’s Being Said

NAFDAC stated:

“Our officers discovered over 240 cartons of expired baby wipes that had already been revalidated and repackaged.”

The agency added:

“Approximately 20,000 additional expired wipes, equivalent to 625 cartons, were awaiting revalidation.”

NAFDAC further disclosed:

“One suspect was apprehended at the scene, while the warehouse was sealed and the products evacuated for further investigation.”

What’s Next

NAFDAC is expected to intensify investigations to identify all individuals and businesses connected to the illegal operation and determine whether similar products have already entered the market.

The agency is also likely to prosecute those found culpable in accordance with Nigeria’s food and drug regulatory laws while strengthening surveillance to prevent similar incidents across the country.

Consumers are encouraged to remain vigilant by purchasing regulated products from reputable outlets and reporting suspected counterfeit or expired products to NAFDAC.

Bottom Line

The discovery of a warehouse allegedly revalidating expired baby wipes highlights the persistent threat posed by counterfeit and expired consumer products in Nigeria. NAFDAC’s latest enforcement action underscores its commitment to protecting public health a

nd ensuring that unsafe products do not reach consumers, particularly infants and young children.