By Annette Ikponmwonba | November 23rd, 2026

KEYPOINTS

• Nigerian comedian Broda Shaggi has revealed that he feared losing his leg after being hit by a stray bullet in March 2026.

• The injury left him unable to walk for several months.

• Pastor Idowu encouraged him to seek further treatment abroad and helped connect his team with a specialist.

• A doctor in Dubai reportedly warned that his injured leg was already shrinking and could have been lost if treatment had been delayed.

• Shaggi said he had prepared himself to use crutches permanently before making a recovery.

MAIN STORY

Nigerian comedian and skit maker, Samuel Perry, popularly known as Broda Shaggi, has revealed that he feared losing his leg after being hit by a stray bullet in March 2026, The entertainer disclosed that the injury left him unable to walk for several months and raised concerns about whether he would ever return to his normal life and entertainment career, Shaggi made this known on Sunday during a thanksgiving service at Harvesters International Christian Centre.

He explained that his condition became more worrying after his initial treatment in Nigeria, as he experienced delays in getting another surgery despite being unable to walk, According to the comedian, he was initially reluctant to travel outside the country for another medical procedure, However, Pastor Idowu encouraged him to seek treatment abroad and helped his team connect with a specialist who could attend to his injury.

THE ISSUES

How the Shooting Happened

Recounting the incident, Shaggi said he was caught in a shooting while his team was travelling through an area where residents had gathered to greet him, He explained that he initially thought the loud bang came from police officers before discovering that he had been shot.

He said: “There was traffic, the policemen were in front, my team were at the back, my car was in the middle, then these area boys just gathered. They were all happy and shouting, ‘Shaggy!’ like they always do. And all of a sudden, all I heard was a loud bang.

“I thought maybe the policemen were shooting outside or something was happening outside. So I looked to the right. I saw people moving, I saw people talking, but I couldn’t hear a thing. It was just total silence. Then, when I touched my hip, I started seeing blood.”

Fear of Losing His Leg

The comedian said the experience made him confront the possibility of death, revealing that he repeatedly prayed not to die after discovering he had been shot, He also recalled how difficult it was for him to accept his condition and how painful it felt to see himself unable to walk.

Shaggi said: “Like, I don’t know, I’ve always said, when death comes, I’m ready. Like, I’m ready. But we got to that point, and the next thing I was just saying is, ‘Jesus, I don’t want to die. Jesus, I don’t want to die. Jesus, I don’t want to die.’”

Treatment Abroad and Recovery

Shaggi explained that Pastor Idowu consistently encouraged him during his recovery and offered to arrange support wherever he underwent surgery, He said the doctor in Dubai informed his team that the injured leg was already shrinking and could have been lost if they had arrived later.

The comedian also revealed that he spent months unable to walk and depended on crutches while receiving care, He said: “When they eventually got to Dubai, the doctor said if they had come late, the leg they shot was already shrinking. I’m telling you. And that’s the glory of God.”

WHAT’S BEING SAID

Shaggi expressed gratitude to Pastor Idowu for his prayers, encouragement and support throughout the difficult period, He also thanked his fans for their love, saying he had prepared himself for the possibility of depending on crutches for the rest of his life.

He said: “After four months, I couldn’t walk. It was just me on my crutches and this leg up like this. I was in the hospital. They bathed me. There was this very small girl. She would bathe me, “For my fans, for those who follow me, for those who watch my videos, I love you too. I already made up my mind that whatever happens, I’m going to use that crutch as brother. But thank God, it didn’t go that way.”

WHAT’S NEXT

Shaggi’s thanksgiving appearance offered an opportunity to reflect on his recovery after months of medical treatment and uncertainty, His account has also brought renewed attention to the shooting incident and the challenges he faced while seeking treatment.

BOTTOM LINE

Broda Shaggi has recounted how a stray bullet nearly cost him his leg and left him unable to walk for months. The comedian said he had prepared to use crutches permanently but expressed gratitude that his recovery took a different turn.