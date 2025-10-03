Uzodimma Orders Immediate Suspension of Imo Civil Service Commission Chairman

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has ordered the immediate suspension of the Chairman of the State Civil Service Commission, Dr. Julie C. Onyeukwu.

The announcement was contained in a statement released late Thursday by the Commissioner for Information, Public Orientation and Strategy, Chief Declan Emelumba.

While no official reason was given for the decision, the governor directed Onyeukwu to hand over all government property in her possession to the Permanent Secretary or the most senior official in the commission.

“The Governor of Imo State, His Excellency, Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma, CON, has approved the suspension of the Chairman of the Civil Service Commission, Dr. Julie C. Onyeukwu, with immediate effect,” the statement read.

It added that the suspended chairman must immediately transfer all government assets under her custody to the appropriate authority.