NAF releases 2025 recruitment list as successful candidates begin training July 19

Military recruitment

Key points

The Nigerian Air Force has released the list of successful candidates for its Basic Military Training Course 46/2025 recruitment exercise.

Successful candidates are to report to the NAF Military Training Centre in Kaduna on July 19, 2026.

The Air Force warned applicants against recruitment fraud, stressing that the enlistment process is free.

Main Story

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has released the names of successful candidates for the Basic Military Training Course (BMTC) 46/2025 recruitment exercise, with training scheduled to begin on July 19, 2026.

The Air Force announced on Wednesday that candidates who successfully passed the selection interview are expected to report to the NAF Military Training Centre (MTC), NAF Base, Kaduna, to commence training.

The announcement was contained in a statement signed by the Director of Public Relations and Information, Headquarters Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame.

According to the NAF, the full list of successful candidates has been published on its official recruitment portal.

“The Nigerian Air Force hereby informs the general public that the list of successful candidates for the Basic Military Training Course (BMTC) 46/2025 Recruitment Exercise has been published on the official Nigerian Air Force Recruitment Portal,” the statement said.

Successful candidates are required to report with the originals and photocopies of their credentials, alongside other items specified in the official joining instructions.

The Issues

The release of the recruitment list also brings renewed attention to recruitment fraud, a recurring risk for job seekers and applicants seeking enlistment into public institutions.

Fraudsters often exploit recruitment exercises by demanding payment from candidates with promises of securing placement, influencing selection or facilitating enlistment.

The NAF’s warning is particularly important for successful candidates preparing to report for training, as unofficial agents or groups may attempt to take advantage of uncertainty surrounding documentation and reporting procedures.

The Air Force has maintained that its recruitment exercise is entirely free and that candidates do not need to pay any individual or organisation to secure enlistment.

Candidates are therefore expected to rely only on official NAF communication and recruitment instructions.

What’s Being Said

“The candidates whose names appear on the published list were successful at the selection interview and are to report to the NAF Military Training Centre (MTC), NAF Base, Kaduna, on Sunday, 19 July 2026, to commence training,” the Air Force said.

The NAF also warned candidates and members of the public against making payments to anyone claiming to influence the recruitment process.

“The Nigerian Air Force reiterates that the recruitment exercise is entirely free of charge. Successful candidates and members of the public are therefore advised to beware of fraudsters and refrain from making any payment to individuals or groups claiming to facilitate recruitment or enlistment into the Nigerian Air Force,” the statement added.

What’s Next

Successful candidates are expected to check the official NAF recruitment portal and carefully review the joining instructions before travelling to Kaduna.

They will be required to present the originals and photocopies of their credentials and report with all other specified items.

Candidates whose names appear on the list are expected at the Military Training Centre on July 19 to begin the next phase of their enlistment process.

The official Nigerian Air Force recruitment portal contains the full list of successful candidates and detailed reporting instructions.

Bottom Line

For candidates who passed the BMTC 46/2025 selection interview, the next step is clear: verify their names through the official recruitment portal, prepare the required documents and report to Kaduna on July 19.

The NAF’s fraud warning is equally clear. Recruitment is free, and candidates who make payments to individuals claiming to facilitate enlistment risk falling victim to fraud.