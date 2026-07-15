Three days of thunderstorms put five states on flash flood alert — NiMet

Key points

NiMet forecasts cloudy skies, thunderstorms and moderate rainfall across Nigeria from Wednesday to Friday.

Imo, Abia, Ebonyi, Akwa Ibom and Cross River face a high risk of flooding during the forecast period.

Strong winds may precede thunderstorms, while motorists, residents and airline operators have been urged to take precautions.

Main Story

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has warned of possible flash flooding in five states as thunderstorms and widespread rainfall are forecast across Nigeria from Wednesday to Friday.

The agency’s three-day weather outlook identified Imo, Abia, Ebonyi, Akwa Ibom and Cross River as states facing high chances of flooding during the forecast period.

Beyond the flood threat, NiMet expects cloudy and thundery weather across the northern, North-Central and southern regions, with moderate rainfall becoming more widespread later in the day.

On Wednesday, patches of clouds are expected across northern Nigeria, with morning thunderstorms and light rainfall forecast for parts of Taraba and Kebbi.

By afternoon and evening, moderate thunderstorms are expected over parts of Taraba, Borno, Yobe, Bauchi, Sokoto, Katsina, Zamfara, Jigawa, Kano and Kaduna.

In the North-Central region, Nasarawa, Niger, Benue and the Federal Capital Territory are expected to experience morning thunderstorms and light rain before moderate rainfall spreads across most of the region later in the day.

Southern Nigeria will remain largely cloudy, with morning rainfall expected in Lagos, Ondo, Ogun, Oyo, Rivers, Bayelsa, Delta, Edo, Cross River, Abia, Imo, Ebonyi and Akwa Ibom.

Moderate rainfall is expected across most of the South later in the day.

The Issues

The bigger concern is not simply that rain is expected across Nigeria. It is the combination of sustained rainfall, flash-flood risk and strong winds in areas where drainage and emergency response systems remain under pressure.

NiMet’s warning places five southern states at elevated flood risk during the three-day forecast period.

Flash floods can develop rapidly when intense rainfall overwhelms drainage systems, particularly in low-lying and densely populated communities.

The risk also extends beyond homes and roads.

Heavy rainfall can disrupt transportation, damage property and affect commercial activities, while strong winds preceding thunderstorms may bring down tree branches or turn unsecured objects into hazards.

For motorists, reduced visibility and flooded roads present another danger. Driving through heavy rainfall or floodwater can increase the risk of accidents and vehicle damage.

The aviation sector also faces operational concerns.

Thunderstorms, strong winds and reduced visibility can affect flight planning, making airport-specific weather information increasingly important for airlines during the period.

Current flood-monitoring data also show active flood concerns in parts of Nigeria, reinforcing the need for early action in vulnerable communities.

What’s Being Said

NiMet warned that strong winds could precede rainfall in areas where thunderstorms are expected.

“Strong winds may precede the rains in areas where thunderstorms are likely to occur,” the agency said.

It urged residents to secure loose objects and avoid driving during heavy rainfall.

“The states with the possibility of flash flood should activate the emergency response system immediately. Driving under heavy rain should be avoided. Disconnect electrical appliances from electrical sockets,” NiMet advised.

The agency also warned residents to stay away from tall trees because of the risk posed by falling branches and damaged trees during strong winds.

Airline operators were advised to obtain airport-specific weather reports from NiMet to support effective operational planning.

What’s Next

Rainfall and thunderstorm activity are expected to continue on Thursday, with morning thunderstorms forecast in parts of Jigawa, Kano, Borno, Yobe, Bauchi, Gombe and Kaduna.

Moderate thunderstorms are expected later in Jigawa, Kano, Kaduna, Yobe, Bauchi, Gombe, Adamawa and Taraba.

The North-Central region is expected to record morning rainfall in the FCT, Nasarawa, Plateau, Niger and Benue before thunderstorms spread across the region later in the day.

In southern Nigeria, rainfall is forecast for Ondo, Ogun, Abia, Imo, Enugu, Ebonyi, Lagos, Akwa Ibom and Cross River, with continuous rain expected across most of the region later on Thursday.

By Friday, thunderstorms are expected to persist across several northern states, including Borno, Yobe, Bauchi, Gombe, Kano, Jigawa, Sokoto, Kebbi, Zamfara, Adamawa and Taraba.

The FCT, Benue, Kogi, Nasarawa and Niger are also expected to record morning thunderstorms before moderate rainfall spreads across much of the central region.

In the South, Ondo, Ebonyi, Lagos, Ogun, Rivers, Akwa Ibom and Cross River are expected to experience moderate morning rainfall, with rain spreading to most parts of the region later in the day.

Bottom Line

NiMet’s three-day forecast points to widespread rainfall across Nigeria, but the immediate risk is highest in Imo, Abia, Ebonyi, Akwa Ibom and Cross River, where flash flooding is considered more likely.

For residents, the forecast is more than a routine rainy-season update. Strong winds, flooded roads and electrical hazards could turn intense rainfall into a safety threat.

The next three days will test how quickly state emergency authorities and residents in vulnerable communities respond to NiMet’s early warning.