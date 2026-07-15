CBN targets N600bn in Treasury Bills auction as investors chase high yields

Key points

The Central Bank of Nigeria is offering N600 billion worth of Nigerian Treasury Bills at an auction scheduled for Wednesday, July 15, 2026.

The offer comprises N100 billion in 91-day bills, N100 billion in 182-day bills and N400 billion in 364-day instruments.

Investor demand for Treasury Bills has remained strong in 2026, with recent auctions recording significant oversubscription.

Market participants will be watching the 364-day stop rate after it climbed to 17.70 per cent at the previous auction.

Main Story

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is targeting N600 billion from a Nigerian Treasury Bills (NTB) auction scheduled for Wednesday, July 15, 2026, as the Federal Government sustains borrowing activities in the domestic debt market.

The planned auction, disclosed in an official tender notice issued by the CBN on behalf of the Debt Management Office (DMO), forms part of the apex bank’s third-quarter 2026 NTB issuance programme.

Under the Q3 issuance calendar, the CBN plans to raise about N5.8 trillion across nine auction dates between July and September, with three July issuances expected to target a combined N2 trillion.

For the latest auction, N600 billion will be offered across three maturities under the Dutch auction system.

The offer comprises N100 billion in 91-day Treasury Bills, N100 billion in 182-day bills and N400 billion in 364-day instruments.

Money Market Dealers are required to submit bids electronically through the CBN S4 Web Interface between 8:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. on July 15.

Bids must be submitted in multiples of N1,000, subject to a minimum value of N50.001 million.

Authorised Money Market Dealers may submit multiple bids for their accounts or on behalf of non-Money Market Dealers and members of the public.

Auction results are expected to be released on Wednesday, while allotment letters will be issued to successful bidders on Thursday, July 16.

The Issues

The latest auction comes amid persistent inflation concerns and growing pressure on government borrowing costs.

Although Treasury Bills have attracted strong investor demand throughout 2026, investors are increasingly seeking higher returns to compensate for inflation and changing fixed-income market conditions.

The CBN also faces the challenge of balancing the government’s funding requirements with the cost of borrowing, particularly as yields on longer-dated instruments rise.

The structure of the July 15 auction is also different from recent offers. The 364-day bill has been reduced to N400 billion from N500 billion previously, although it still accounts for two-thirds of the total amount on offer.

What the data is saying

At the previous NTB auction, the CBN offered N700 billion across the three maturities.

Total subscriptions reached N2.03 trillion, up from N1.86 trillion at the preceding auction, while the CBN allotted N1.06 trillion.

Investor demand was heavily concentrated on the 364-day instrument, which attracted N1.86 trillion in subscriptions.

Stop rates settled at 16.30 per cent for the 91-day bill, 16.50 per cent for the 182-day bill and 17.70 per cent for the 364-day instrument.

The one-year bill recorded the sharpest increase, rising by 36 basis points compared with the preceding auction.

With headline inflation at 15.93 per cent in May 2026, the 17.70 per cent yield on the 364-day bill translates to a positive headline real return of about 177 basis points.

What’s Being Said

Market data indicates that investors remain strongly attracted to longer-dated, risk-free naira instruments, particularly as yields rise above headline inflation.

The significant oversubscription recorded on the 364-day bill at the previous auction also points to deep institutional appetite for higher-yielding government securities.

The CBN, however, retains the right to vary the total amount allotted based on prevailing market conditions.

What’s Next

Market participants will closely monitor the outcome of Wednesday’s auction, particularly the stop rate on the 364-day Treasury Bill.

Attention will be on whether the rate remains above the previous 17.70 per cent level or moderates as the CBN seeks to manage borrowing costs.

The release of Nigeria’s June inflation data by the National Bureau of Statistics will also influence fixed-income market sentiment and investors’ assessment of real returns.

Successful bidders are expected to receive allotment letters on Thursday, July 16, with payment required to reach the CBN no later than 11:00 a.m. on the settlement date.

Bottom Line

The CBN’s N600 billion Treasury Bills auction highlights the Federal Government’s continued reliance on the domestic debt market for funding. With investor demand remaining strong and yields rising, the outcome of the auction will provide fresh signals on borrowing costs, inflation expectations and sentiment in Nigeria’s fixed-income market.