NAF Airstrikes Decimate Insurgent Enclave In Borno, Dozens Of Terrorists Neutralised

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), in collaboration with the Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai (AC OPHK), on Wednesday, 17 September 2025, launched precision airstrikes that destroyed an insurgent enclave and neutralised scores of terrorists in Borno State.

According to a statement by the Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, the operation was executed at about 10:50 a.m. after intelligence and surveillance detected unusual terrorist movements around the Bula Madibale axis of Gezuwa.

Findings revealed that no fewer than 45 terrorists, who had converged on motorcycles and bicycles from multiple directions, were assembling at the location, which bore two hoisted insurgent flags—an indication that it served as a stronghold and rallying point. Acting on this intelligence, the AC OPHK initiated a coordinated air interdiction, striking the site with precision.

The bombardment destroyed the flagged structure, neutralised several fighters at the gathering point, and obliterated other hostile assets in the vicinity.

The NAF described the operation as a decisive step in its ongoing efforts to dismantle terrorist networks and deny them the ability to regroup, reinforce, or launch attacks against civilian populations.

“The Armed Forces remain committed to restoring peace and stability across the North East,” Air Commodore Ejodame affirmed, stressing that Nigerians can be assured of the military’s determination to sustain the pressure until terrorism is defeated.