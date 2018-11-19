NACCIMA Rates Nigeria’s Economic Growth Low

The Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) has said the the economy of the country is not moving as fast as expected.

The Director General of NACCIMA in Niger State, Alhaji Adamu Salihu, said in Minna on Monday that the federal and state governments should do more to revitalise the economy so that the average person could reap the benefits of a buoyant economy.

Salihu, who fielded questions from newsmen, said the only thing that had kept the economy going was the ability of some state governments “including Niger State to regularly pay workers salaries allowances and pensions”.

He suggested that to galvanise the economy, governments should patronise local businessmen and women, insisting that patronage of “offshore firms is only contributing to capital flight”.

Salihu however praised the government for implementing economic policies that had made Nigerians to “cut their coats according to their cloth”, adding that: “Nigerians since this government came into office are no longer living in pretences.

The economy has cut us to size the way people spend money has been reduced, the fight against corruption has reduced us to size.”

The director general disclosed that proprietors of 10 small scale enterprises in Niger State had recently returned from a trade mission abroad where they were able to attract some foreign enterprises to the state in the areas of supply of plastic making, feed mill and food processing machineries.

He said the equipment directly purchased would save the businessmen over N20,000, adding that they would start arriving the country in January next year.