N seven acquires 550,092 guinness Nigeria shares

By Annette Ikponmwonba | September 2, 2026

KEYPOINTS

N Seven Nigeria Limited has acquired 550,092 ordinary shares in Guinness Nigeria Plc.

The shares were purchased through multiple transactions on the Nigerian Exchange Limited.

The purchases were executed at prices ranging from ₦356.40 to ₦384.80 per share.

The combined transactions had a volume-weighted average price of ₦367.40 per share.

The acquisition increases N Seven’s equity position in the Nigerian brewer and signals continued activity by major shareholders.

N Seven operates within the wider Tolaram corporate ecosystem, which acquired Diageo Plc’s controlling stake in Guinness Nigeria.

The transaction was disclosed in accordance with NGX rules governing dealings by insiders and major shareholders.

MAIN STORY

N Seven Nigeria Limited has increased its stake in Guinness Nigeria Plc after acquiring 550,092 ordinary shares through open-market transactions on the Nigerian Exchange Limited, The acquisition was disclosed in a regulatory filing released on the exchange, with the transactions executed across several price levels between ₦356.40 and ₦384.80 per share.

The combined purchase had a volume-weighted average price of ₦367.40 per share, The transactions involved different lot sizes, ranging from small purchases to a major tranche of 498,973 shares acquired at ₦384.80 per share, Another notable transaction involved 30,000 shares purchased at ₦375 per share, while several smaller transactions were executed at different prices, The latest acquisition highlights continued activity by a major shareholder seeking to strengthen its equity position in the brewing company.

THE ISSUES

The acquisition comes as Guinness Nigeria continues to operate in a challenging economic environment, Manufacturers in Nigeria have been dealing with foreign exchange volatility, higher raw material costs, inflationary pressures and rising operating expenses, Against this backdrop, additional purchases by a major shareholder could be interpreted as a sign of continued confidence in the company’s long-term prospects.

The transaction also comes after the major ownership restructuring involving Diageo Plc and Tolaram Group, In 2024, Diageo agreed to sell its 58.02 per cent controlling stake in Guinness Nigeria to Tolaram. The transaction allowed Tolaram to take control of the Nigerian business while Guinness continued operating under long-term arrangements involving the Guinness brand and Diageo’s global spirits portfolio in Nigeria.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

The latest share purchase reflects continued equity consolidation by N Seven Nigeria Limited within the broader Tolaram corporate structure, The acquisition has also been viewed as an indication of sustained investor interest in Guinness Nigeria despite the difficult operating environment facing the consumer goods sector, The transaction was formally disclosed to the Nigerian Exchange in line with regulatory requirements governing share dealings by major shareholders and corporate insiders, Company Secretary Abimbola Ajibola-Jimoh signed the notification, noting that such disclosures form part of standard market transparency and corporate governance procedures.

WHAT’S NEXT

The market will be watching for further share purchases or changes in the ownership structure of Guinness Nigeria, Investors are also likely to monitor the brewer’s financial performance as it navigates currency movements, production costs and consumer spending pressures, The long-term performance of the business will depend on its ability to protect market share, manage costs, maintain production and strengthen its position under the new ownership structure.

BOTTOM LINE

N Seven Nigeria Limited has acquired an additional 550,092 Guinness Nigeria shares at a volume-weighted average price of ₦367.40 per share, The purchase strengthens the position of a major shareholder at a time when Guinness Nigeria is navigating significant economic pressures, The transaction also reinforces the involvement of the Tolaram group in the future direction of the Nigerian brewing business following its acquisition of Diageo’s controlling stake.