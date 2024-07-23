‘My Son Xavier Is Dead ’: Elon Musk Talks About His Transgender Child

Elon Musk, the CEO of Space X and Tesla, claimed he was “tricked” into allowing his child to experience puberty blockers. In a live X interview on Monday, Musk revealed the information in relation to psychologist Jordan Peterson.

Peterson brought up Musk’s plan to move SpaceX’s headquarters out of California during the talk, pointing to Assembly Bill 1955, a recent law passed in the state that permits schools to keep a student’s gender identity or sexual orientation a secret from their parents.

On Monday, July 15, 2024, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed the bill into law. This action followed.

When Peterson asked the owner of X about his motivation for speaking out on this issue, Musk shared a personal experience involving his child, Xavier, who now identifies as transgender and goes by the name Vivian Jenna Wilson.

Musk stated, “It’s evil. You’re taking kids who are far below the age of consent.

“It’s very possible for adults to manipulate children who are having an actual identity crisis into believing that they are the wrong gender.”

Musk disclosed, “Well, it happened to one of my older boys. I was essentially tricked into signing documents for one of my older boys, Xavier. This was really before I had any understanding of what was going on, and we had COVID going on, so there was a lot of confusion. And I was told Xavier might commit suicide.”

Peterson, challenging the notion, said, “That was a lie right from the outset. No reliable clinician ever believed that.

“There was never any evidence for that, and also, if there is a higher suicide rate, the reason is the underlying depression and anxiety and not because of the gender dysphoria. And every god-d*** clinician knows that, too, and they’re too cowardly to come out and say it.”

Continuing, Musk said, “It’s incredibly evil. And I agree with you that the people who are promoting this should go to prison.

“I was tricked into doing this. It wasn’t explained to me that puberty blockers are actually just sterilization drugs.

“I lost my son, essentially. They call it ‘deadnaming’ for a reason. The reason they call it ‘deadnaming’ is because your son is dead, so my son, Xavier, is dead, killed by the woke mind virus.”

“So I vowed to destroy the woke mind virus after that. And we’re making some progress.”

According to a preprint study published by the Mayo Clinic earlier this year, puberty blockers have been linked to irreversible long-term fertility issues in boys, contradicting previous claims that the effects are reversible, as reported by Fox News.

The Mayo Clinic website states that puberty blockers, specifically GnRH analogues, are used to pause puberty in transgender and gender-diverse youth. These medications work by stopping the production of sex hormones, effectively halting physical changes associated with puberty

Daily Mail reports that Vivian Musk, formerly known as Xavier, publicly announced her transgender identity in June 2022, at the age of 18.

At the same time, she petitioned to legally change her name to Vivian and adopt her mother’s surname.

“I no longer want to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form,” Vivian said.

Last week, Musk announced plans to relocate the headquarters of SpaceX and X to Texas after a new California law prohibits schools from forcing teachers to inform parents about changes to a student’s gender identity

“This is the final straw. Because of this law and the many others that preceded it, attacking both families and companies, SpaceX will now move its headquarters from Hawthorne, California, to Starbase, Texas,” Musk wrote on X.

During the interview on Monday, Musk disclosed that he had previously told the governor that he would relocate his company if the bill was signed into law, indicating that his decision to move the headquarters was not a spontaneous reaction.