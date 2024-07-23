Tantaliser, Others Raise NGX Equity Market To Over N16bn Profits

Tantaliser, Livestock Feeds, and Neimeth International Pharmaceuticals reported profits on Monday, which propelled the Nigerian Exchange to a N16.53 billion gain.

Tantalizer’s 8.89% gain, Livestock Feeds’ 8.18% gain, and Neimeth International Pharmaceuticals’ 8.05% gain were the main drivers of the bourse’s surge. The market capitalization at the close of trade was N56.95tn, up 0.03 percent from N56.93tn on Friday.

The All Share Index had a 0.03 percent increase, closing at 100,568.60 points on Friday as opposed to its previous close of 100,539.40 points.

As a result, the return for the year is now 34.49 percent. In 8,760 transactions, investors exchanged 335,704,787 units of shares worth N3.72 billion.Trade activity on Monday was positive, with 23 traders winning and 15 losing.

The volume of trade also dipped by 79.89 per cent to 335,704,787 million, while the number of deals executed also reduced to 8,760 from 9,988 deals on Friday.

Leading the losers’ chart were Caverton Offshore Support Group, Royalex Exchange Group, and Veritas Kapital Assurance, which lost 9.68 per cent, 6.94 percent, and 4.72 per cent to close at N 0.15 and N 0.05, respectively

Ellah Lakes led the charts in terms of volume of trade, with 110.67 million units worth N332.02 million traded in 53 deals, followed by Universal Insurance with 21.89 million units valued at N7.48 million exchanged in 46 trades.

United Capital led the value chart with N778.61bn worth of shares in 984 deals, followed by Zenith Bank with N377.83bn in 389 deals traded. Last week, the Nigerian equity market was in the green zone, as investors gained N512bn.

The market capitalization and All-Share Index soared by up 0.87 per cent and 0.86 per cent to close the week at N56.929tn and 100,539.40 points, respectively.