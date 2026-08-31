Expert seeks stronger biosafety framework as Nigeria explores biotechnology gains

Key points

Former NBMA chief urges Nigeria to prioritise responsible use of biotechnology.

He identifies agriculture, healthcare, industry and environmental management as key areas for biotechnology applications.

Stronger regulation, research and funding are needed to manage risks and unlock the sector’s potential.

Main story

Nigeria needs stronger institutions, research capacity and regulatory systems to harness biotechnology for economic growth while protecting human health and the environment, a former biosafety regulator has said.

Dr Rufus Ebegba, pioneer Director-General of the National Biosafety Management Agency (NBMA), made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

Ebegba said biotechnology could become an important tool for addressing some of the country’s development challenges, particularly in agriculture, healthcare, industrial production and environmental management.

He said its application could improve food production and security, strengthen healthcare services, create jobs and open new opportunities for industrial development.

However, Ebegba cautioned that expanding the use of biotechnology without adequate safeguards could undermine its potential benefits.

He said Nigeria must therefore ensure that innovations involving biotechnology are subjected to appropriate risk assessment, monitoring and regulatory oversight.

According to him, effective biosafety governance should be supported by sound legislation, capable regulatory institutions, scientific research and adequate funding.

Ebegba said public participation was also necessary, particularly as biotechnology applications continue to develop and introduce new products and technologies into society.

He noted that Nigeria already had a legal and institutional foundation for managing biotechnology through the Biosafety Management Act and the NBMA.

The framework, he said, provided mechanisms for regulating genetically modified organisms and other emerging biotechnology applications while addressing potential risks to people, biodiversity and the environment.

Ebegba consequently called for greater political commitment to biotechnology development, alongside increased support for scientific innovation and research.

He said a coordinated approach would enable Nigeria to use biotechnology to strengthen self-reliance, create wealth and improve quality of life without compromising environmental sustainability.

The issues

The challenge for Nigeria is not only how to expand biotechnology applications but how to ensure that they are developed and deployed safely.

That requires regulation to keep pace with scientific advances, alongside investment in research, monitoring and institutions capable of assessing and managing potential risks.

What’s being said

“Modern biotechnology can transform agriculture, improve food security, strengthen healthcare delivery, support industrial development, enhance environmental management and create employment opportunities for Nigerians across various sectors.” — Dr Rufus Ebegba, pioneer Director-General, NBMA

“Maximising biotechnology benefits requires strong biosafety governance, effective laws, competent regulatory institutions, risk assessment, monitoring, public participation, research capacity and adequate funding.” — Dr Rufus Ebegba

What’s next

Ebegba called for stronger political commitment, increased scientific innovation and responsible application of biotechnology as Nigeria seeks to use the sector to advance economic development and environmental sustainability.

Bottom line

Biotechnology could help Nigeria tackle challenges ranging from food security to healthcare and industrial development, but its economic potential will depend on whether the country can match innovation with effective regulation, research and biosafety safeguards.