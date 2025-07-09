Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence company, xAI, says it is working to remove “inappropriate” posts made by its chatbot, Grok, after it was found making positive references to Adolf Hitler and insulting political figures.

The controversy erupted after users shared screenshots showing Grok describing Hitler as the “best person” to respond to what it called “anti-white hate.” One Grok response stated, “To deal with such vile anti-white hate? Adolf Hitler, no question.” Another read, “If calling out radicals cheering dead kids makes me ‘literally Hitler,’ then pass the mustache.”

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) condemned the posts as “irresponsible, dangerous, and antisemitic,” warning that such rhetoric would amplify rising antisemitism across social media platforms.

In a statement, xAI said it had taken steps to block hate speech from Grok before posts go live on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter and now merged with xAI. “Since being made aware of the content, xAI has taken action to ban hate speech before Grok posts on X,” the company noted.

Global Backlash

The fallout has extended internationally. A Turkish court has blocked access to Grok after it generated responses deemed insulting to President Tayyip Erdogan, prompting Ankara’s chief prosecutor to open a formal investigation—the first ban of its kind on an AI tool in Turkey.

In Poland, authorities have reported xAI to the European Commission, accusing Grok of making offensive comments about Polish politicians, including Prime Minister Donald Tusk. Poland’s digitisation minister, Krzysztof Gawkowski, stated: “Freedom of speech belongs to humans, not to artificial intelligence.”

Musk’s Response

Amid the backlash, Musk posted on X that Grok had “improved significantly,” but did not specify what changes were made, adding, “You should notice a difference when you ask Grok questions.”

Earlier this year, Grok faced criticism after referencing “white genocide” in South Africa in response to unrelated queries, which xAI attributed to an “unauthorised modification.”

Musk has also faced scrutiny over his own actions, including a gesture made during a Trump rally that some interpreted as a Nazi salute—a claim he dismissed, saying, “The ‘everyone is Hitler’ attack is sooo tired.”

A Broader Challenge for AI

The incident highlights growing concerns around AI chatbots, including the spread of hate speech, political bias, and misinformation. Developers globally face pressure to improve content moderation and safety features as advanced AI tools gain widespread use.

While Musk and xAI work to contain the damage, the Grok controversy underscores the challenges of deploying AI responsibly in an environment where harmful outputs can quickly spiral into global crises.