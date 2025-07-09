Nigerians Face Travel Hurdles As UAE Suspends Transit Visas

The United Arab Emirates has introduced stricter entry rules for Nigerian travelers, including a ban on transit visa applications and tighter requirements for tourist visas, travel agents confirmed on the 8th of July, 2025.

According to fresh directives issued by Dubai immigration authorities, Nigerians between the ages of 18 and 45 will no longer be eligible for tourist visas unless they are travelling with someone. The updated policy also places significant financial requirements on older applicants.

“For Nigerian nationals, please bear in mind that an applicant aged 18 to 45 years travelling alone is not eligible for the tourist visa category,” a notice from Dubai immigration reads. “An applicant who is 45 years or above must provide a single Nigerian personal bank statement for a period of the last six months, with each month’s end balance reflecting a minimum ending balance of USD 10,000 or its naira equivalent.”

The directive, which also warns travellers to ensure all standard documents such as hotel bookings and passport data pages are intact, as expected to sharply reduce the number of Nigerians visiting Dubai, a longtime hotspot for tourism, shopping, and business. “Kindly note that the above points must be taken into consideration before sending your applications with other existing documents,” the notice added.

This policy marks a significant tightening of entry conditions for Nigerian citizens and has raised concerns withnin the travel industry about the future of UAE-Nigeria travel relations.