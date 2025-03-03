Meranda’s Resignation Speech: ‘I Stepped Down To Save The Lagos Assembly’

In her farewell speech, Mojisola Meranda explained that she resigned to protect the integrity of the Lagos State House of Assembly. She emphasized that leadership requires selflessness and that stepping down was necessary to prevent further conflicts within the Assembly.

“I have made a personal sacrifice to resolve the leadership crisis in the Lagos State House of Assembly. My family has a legacy of promoting democracy, good governance, and service to the people, and I remain committed to these values.”

She stated that her short tenure had been overshadowed by leadership disputes that threatened the stability of the House. However, she reassured her constituents in Apapa Constituency 1 that she would continue to serve them and the people of Lagos State in other capacities.

Meranda expressed her appreciation for the support she received from her fellow lawmakers, the Assembly’s staff, and the public.

“Though my time as Speaker was brief, it was a memorable experience. I am not stepping down because of fear or failure; I am stepping down to protect this legislative institution from further crisis.”

She concluded her speech by urging her colleagues to remain steadfast in their service to the people and pledged her continued commitment to Lagos State.