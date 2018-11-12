MTV Acquires SnowGlobe Music Festival for Undisclosed Fee

- November 13, 2018
Snowglobe

MTV is expanding its live events business in the U.S. by acquiring the SnowGlobe Music Festival.

The three-day New Year’s Eve festival takes place in South Lake Tahoe, California. This year’s lineup includes Above & Beyond, Diplo, Eric Prydz, Rezz and RL Grime headlining among more than 40 artists. SnowGlobe will also showcase extreme winter sports demonstrations.

Terms were not disclosed in Monday’s announcement. MTV says it’s taking the next step in “its resurgence by expanding deeper into live events.”

MTV plans to reinvent its New Year’s Eve coverage, connecting SnowGlobe with MTV’s Times Square studio in New York. The cable network also plans to expand SnowGlobe to additional dates and locations worldwide and leverage its team to launch other new events.

MTV launched MTV Studios in June.

