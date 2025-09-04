MTN Nigeria Holds Steady At N9.13trn Market Value

MTN Nigeria Plc shares traded flat at ₦435 on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX), with momentum stalling after weeks of steady movement.

The telecom giant’s market price remains 12.1% below its 52-week high of ₦495, according to NGX data. Over the past seven sessions, the stock has shown little movement, reflecting a lack of fresh catalysts to drive investor activity.

Despite no dividend payout in the past year, MTN Nigeria had previously rallied to ₦495 per share on the back of improved investor sentiment. Analysts, however, remain divided on the timeline for dividend resumption. The company’s earnings recovery has fueled optimism, but its shareholders’ funds remained negative in the first half of 2025.

Some projections suggest dividends could return by 2026 if earnings momentum is sustained.

At the close of trading on Thursday, NGX valued MTN Nigeria’s 20.99 billion outstanding shares at ₦9.13 trillion, representing a 12.12% discount to its peak valuation in the past year.