FIRS Approves eTranzact As Nationwide E-Invoicing Provider

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has approved eTranzact International Plc as a certified provider for its nationwide e-invoicing programme, building on a collaboration that began with VAT automation under Tax Administration 2.0.

In a statement on Thursday, Adeyemi Opene, head of corporate communications at FIRS, said the approval reinforces eTranzact’s role in the digitisation of tax and business processes.

The e-invoicing platform, known as the Merchant Buyer Solution (MBS), introduces structured digital invoices for business-to-business, business-to-consumer and business-to-government transactions. It is designed to simplify tax processes, improve compliance and enhance transparency in Nigeria’s economy.

Mike Adoga, acting director of tax automation at FIRS, said providers were certified after meeting requirements including nationwide service capacity, proven security, neutrality and scalability. He noted that the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) provided technical input to strengthen data protection and cybersecurity.

Tayo Koleoso, chief of staff to the executive chairman of FIRS, added that providers were carefully selected for their ability to deliver at scale.

Niyi Toluwalope, managing director and chief executive officer of eTranzact, described the certification as an opportunity to transform business–government interaction by creating transparency, efficiency and value for stakeholders.

He explained that the milestone builds on eTranzact’s earlier role in deploying an API system in 2017 with FIRS and banks for secure VAT and withholding tax reporting through TaxPro Max, which established a standard for digital transparency in tax administration.

Beyond tax automation, the company has delivered other government solutions, including a 2024 verification system for the Military Pensions Board that enabled pensioners at home and abroad to authenticate their identities.

Licensed by the Central Bank of Nigeria for switching, processing and mobile money operations, eTranzact has provided payment infrastructure across industries since 2003. Through the e-invoicing rollout, it will support FIRS in digitising invoicing nationwide in line with international standards.