MTN Nigeria Announces Appointment of Mazen Mroue as New CEO

MTN Nigeria, has appointed a new Chief Operating Officer. The company announced on Friday, August 17, 2018, that it has appointed Mazen Mroue as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective Monday, August 6, 2018.

MTN Nigeria welcomes you! We are glad to have you on board! 💛 https://t.co/ixShPuMza6 — MTN Nigeria (@MTNNG) August 12, 2018

Mroue has more than 22 years’ experience in the telecoms and ICT industry drawn from various MTN operations across Africa and the Middle East. He joins MTN Nigeria as COO from MTN Irancell.

Mroue, at different times, held leadership positions at MTN Ghana, was a non-Executive Director of MTN Cyprus, as well as CEO of MTN Uganda and MTN Liberia.

When you work with a team having passion to win @MTNNG pic.twitter.com/GYS1cBT8kG — Mazen Mroue (@Mazen_Mroue) August 17, 2018

With a Master’s degree in Engineering, Intellectual Systems and Networks, in his new role, Mroue will provide leadership and direction to the commercial and technical functions of MTN Nigeria.

While commenting on the appointment, Ferdi Moolman, MTN Nigeria’s CEO, observed that:

Mroue brings a track record of achievements and a wealth of experience to the team, drawn from telecoms markets across Africa and the Middle East. He has proven to be a true asset to our ecosystem, and we are thrilled to have him with us now in Nigeria.

Meanwhile, Mroue said: “I am excited to join the Y’ello family in Nigeria at this exciting time where new technologies are able to shape Customers experience and where digital innovations will be key for national development”.

MTN Nigeria accounts for more than 25% of the MTN Group subscriber base globally. Based on statistics from July 2018, the telecom company boasted 55.2m subscribers.