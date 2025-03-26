MTN And Airtel Africa Partner To Share Network In Uganda And Nigeria

Telecommunications leaders MTN Group and Airtel Africa have entered into a network-sharing agreement in Uganda and Nigeria, aiming to enhance operational efficiency and extend digital and financial inclusion across Africa.

The partnership focuses on optimizing network infrastructure to improve coverage, reduce costs, and provide enhanced mobile services, particularly in underserved rural areas. Both companies emphasized their commitment to regulatory compliance in the respective markets.

“These agreements are designed to improve network cost efficiencies, expand coverage, and deliver better mobile services to millions of customers, especially those in remote regions who have yet to fully experience the benefits of digital connectivity,” the companies stated.

MTN Group President and CEO Ralph Mupita highlighted the increasing demand for digital services across the continent:

“As MTN, we are committed to driving Africa’s digital progress. We continue to witness strong structural demand for digital and financial services, and we are investing in coverage and capacity to maintain high-quality connectivity. Network-sharing arrangements allow us to optimize resources, enhance efficiency, and improve returns.”

Airtel Africa CEO Sunil Taldar echoed this sentiment, stressing the benefits of infrastructure collaboration:

“While we compete fiercely in the market through our services and offerings, we also recognize the need for common infrastructure to build a more extensive digital ecosystem. By working within regulatory frameworks, we can avoid unnecessary duplication of costly infrastructure, ensuring operational efficiency while benefiting our customers.”

The initiative aligns with a global industry trend toward network sharing, where telecom operators collaborate to improve service quality while managing costs more effectively. Beyond Uganda and Nigeria, MTN and Airtel Africa are exploring similar opportunities in other markets, including Congo-Brazzaville, Rwanda, and Zambia. Potential agreements may include Radio Access Network (RAN) sharing and commercial and technical collaborations for fiber infrastructure expansion.

Despite this partnership, both companies reaffirmed their independence in competitive markets, stating that the collaboration does not prevent them from working with other operators in their respective regions.