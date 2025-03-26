Nigerian Bottling Company And Quality Foods Africa Champion Water Stewardship For World Water Day 2025

In commemoration of World Water Day 2025, Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC), a member of Coca-Cola HBC (CCHBC) and the bottling partner of The Coca-Cola Company and Quality Foods Africa, operator of Dodo Pizza, Krispy Kreme, Scoop’d Ice Cream and Burger Nation, have reinforced their commitment to water stewardship and environmental sustainability across Nigeria.

World Water Day, observed annually on March 22, is a United Nations initiative to spotlight the importance of freshwater and advocate for sustainable water management. The 2025 theme, “Glacier Preservation,” underscores the critical role of glaciers in sustaining life and maintaining the global water cycle

According to Oluwasoromidayo George, Corporate Affairs and Sustainability Director at NBC, the company marked the occasion with initiatives across several states, engaging communities, environmental advocates, and stakeholders to promote water conservation.

“Water is life—it sustains people, communities, and ecosystems. As the main ingredient in our products, we take our responsibility seriously by using it efficiently, treating it responsibly, and ensuring safe water returns to the communities we serve. Our World Water Day initiatives reflect this unwavering commitment,” George stated.

She explained that NBC’s activities spanned multiple locations, including Maiduguri, Kano, Lagos, Abuja, Asejire, Owerri, and Benin, focusing on water security, waterway and coastal protection, and community empowerment through sustainable actions.

A major highlight of this year’s activities was the clean-up exercise at Elegushi Beach, Lagos, organized in partnership with Quality Foods Africa (QFA), franchisors of loved brands like Dodo Pizza and Krispy Kreme, as well as homegrown brands such as Scoop’d and Burger Nation. Employees of NBC and QFA, along with volunteers and environmental advocates, participated in removing plastic waste and pollutants, reinforcing both companies’ commitment to cleaner coastlines.

“At Quality Foods Africa, sustainability is at the heart of what we do. Partnering with the NBC for this year’s World Water Day aligns with our commitment to responsible business practices. Through initiatives like the Elegushi Beach Clean-Up, we are not just fostering cleaner coastlines but also reinforcing the importance of collective action in protecting our environment for future generations” – Omachona Eguda, Marketing Manager, Quality Foods Africa.

On March 21, NBC conducted an awareness session at Amakohia Primary School, Owerri, educating students and teachers on the importance of water conservation. On March 22, the company embarked on a sensitisation drive at Kuchigoro Community, Abuja, which included a WASH (Water, Sanitation & Hygiene) awareness campaign to enhance community water access and hygiene standards. The activities culminated with a water conservation awareness walk in Owerri on March 25, further amplifying messages on sustainable water management.

Through these initiatives, NBC continues to lead by example in water conservation and environmental sustainability, reaffirming its role as a responsible corporate leader dedicated to a water-secure future.