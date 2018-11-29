Mr Eazi’s Mixtape ‘Lagos To London’ Hits 79 Million Streams

‘Lagos to London’, the latest album of Nigerian singer, Tosin Ajibade aka Mr Eazi has been streamed more then 79 million times.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the multicultural project dropped on Nov. 9 and features collaborations with Simi, 2Baba, Lady Donli, Burna Boy, Maleek Berry and Diplo.

In a new Instagram post, Mr Eazi shared the stream chart showing that the 15-track album has listened to exactly 79, 071, 802 times at the time of this report.

He said, @mreazi, “79+ million streams and counting. That’s how many times you guys have listened to the tracks from the new mix tape ‘Lagos to London’. Thank you for coming on this journey with me.”

According to Mr Eazi, ‘Lagos to London’ takes listeners on a full journey from life in Lagos, Nigeria with the vibes and intricacies to understanding the groove of life in London; two cities he frequents.

NAN reports that ‘Lagos to London’ is his third project having released ‘About to Blow’ in 2013 and ‘Life is Eazi: Vol 1 – Accra to Lagos’ in 2017.

Mr Eazi is known for pioneering Banku music, a sound characterized by percolating rhythms and laid-back vocal delivered in Ghanaian Pidgin English.

The 27-year-old has received acclaim for his signature fusion sound which he describes as a mixture of Ghanaian highlife and Nigerian chord progressions and patterns.