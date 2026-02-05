MoMo PSB Partners SMEDAN To Equip Nigerian SMEs With Financial And Digital Tools

MoMo PSB, MTN Nigeria’s fintech subsidiary, has partnered with the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) to equip Nigerian SMEs with digital and financial tools for efficient operations, revenue growth, and sustainable scaling. The Memorandum of Understanding was signed on Wednesday, February 5, at MoMo PSB’s head office in Victoria Island, Lagos.

Through this partnership, registered SMEs under SMEDAN will gain access to MoMo PSB’s digital solutions across multiple channels, including apps, POS, USSD, partner portals, and other tailored platforms. These solutions enable merchants to accept payments through multiple channels, pay staff salaries, manage tills and multiple shops, and oversee core business activities from a single, integrated platform.

Participating businesses will also enjoy access to market opportunities within the broader MoMo PSB and MTN ecosystem, alongside capacity-building support designed to strengthen their operations and support long-term growth.

The partnership underscores MoMo PSB and SMEDAN’s shared commitment to empowering entrepreneurs with practical, accessible financial solutions that reduce operational stress, improve cash flow, and enable business growth. By combining SMEDAN’s extensive SME network with MoMo PSB’s digital financial infrastructure, the collaboration will drive meaningful impact across Nigeria’s SME ecosystem.

Speaking on the partnership, Usoro Usoro, the Executive Director, Strategy and Innovation for MoMo PSB said: “This partnership with SMEDAN reflects our commitment to supporting small and medium-scale businesses with tools that help them operate more efficiently and unlock new growth opportunities. Through the MoMo PSB Business App, we’re making it easier for entrepreneurs to manage payments, increase revenue, and focus on growing their businesses profitably.”

The Director General and Chief Executive Officer of SMEDAN, Charles Odii also said, “This partnership is about removing friction and making sure financial support reaches small businesses in a way that is simple, transparent, and built for real impact.”

The benefits of the MoMo PSB’s digital solutions are not limited to SMEs within the SMEDAN Ecosystem. SMEs all over Nigeria can also access these tools for growth.

MoMo PSB remains committed to bridging financial gap in Nigeria through strategic partnerships and collaboration.