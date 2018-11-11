Mobile Money Agents Eye 60 Million Unbanked Nigerians

The Association of Mobile Money Agents in Nigeria (AMMAN) has set machinery in motion to ensure financial inclusion for the over 60 million underserved and unbanked Nigerians. Giving this hint at the weekend was the National President of AMMAN, Olojo Victor. He spoke at the association’s third annual conference in Lagos. The body, according to him, is duly registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission, with state chapters spread across the 36 states of the federation, covers four broad areas including mobile money, fraud and security, agent banking, advocacy and awareness.

“We expect agents from all the state chapters and more important for us is to need to have a roundtable discussion with the regulators, operators, agents and other stakeholders, we are also trying to see how we can attract insurance firms. We are trying to play our role in accordance with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) vision of achieving 80 percent financial inclusion,” he said.

Tagged: ‘Driving inclusion: Exploring Agency Banking with Shared Network,’ the conference attracted speakers like Jacqueline Jumah, a digital financial service market specialist from Kenya, Ogungbade Tunde, Managing Director, Global Accelerex Ltd, Deremi Atanda, Executive Director at Systemspecs, Iniabasi Akpan Country Manager, Opay , and a host of others.