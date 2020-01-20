MMIA Sees Increase In Passenger Traffic In 2019 – FAAN

The Murtala Muhammed International Airport(MMIA), Lagos, recorded more passenger growth in 2019 compared to 2018. This is according to the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

The airport, according to the aviation regulator, recorded 96,621 aircraft movements, handled 187.49 million cargo and 7.319 million passengers in 2019. On the other hand, in 2018, the airport movement was 91,621 while the cargo handled was 157.62 million with 6.862 million passengers.

Speaking on the development, the Manager, South-West Airports, FAAN, Victoria Shina-Aba said the MMIA witnessed increased growth in passenger, cargo and aircraft movement in 2019.

With the ongoing construction work, she added that the airport had continued to record major improvements. On the shortcomings and security issues witnessed in the airport, Shina-Aba said that the government was addressing it and some measures had already been put in place.

Shina-Aba explained that the major safety measure introduced is to increase the patrol on airside with military men drafted to areas where intruders use to gain entry into the airport. She added that the height of the perimeter fence had been raised with more blocks and spikes on them.

“Lessons have been learned from last year’s security challenges and measures are being taken to address the lapses. The airport fence has become low due to the ongoing road construction along the Agege Motor Road. So, what we have done is to put additional blocks and spikes on them to increase the height,” Shina-Aba said.

The Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) is a service organization statutorily charged to manage all Commercial Airports in Nigeria and provide service to both passenger and cargo airlines. The agency has its head office on the grounds of Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Ikeja, Lagos State.

Source: Nairametrics