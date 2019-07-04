Ministry Releases Admission List for Federal Unity Schools

Ministry Releases Admission List for Federal Unity Schools

July 4, 2019
Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Sonny Echono, has approved the release of the admission list of successful candidates into the Federal Unity Colleges (FUCs) for the 2019/2020 academic session.

Announcing this in his Abuja office yesterday, Echono said the provisional admission into junior secondary in the FUCs were on the notice boards of the schools and their websites, as well as the National Examinations Council (NECO) website.

He gave students, who had been offered provisional admission, two weeks to accept the offer or lose it to other candidates.

