Suspected Oil Thieves Spark Fire in Lagos Community

Men of the Lagos State and federal fire services are currently battling to put out a raging fire that started during the night in Ijegun in Lagos.

Eyewitnesses told The Guardian that the fire might have been ignited by petrol thieves who were siphoning fuel in the area.

Two persons have been confirmed dead, houses, cars razed and a Lagos State Government-owned secondary school has also lost its fence to the fire.

With the firemen still trying to bring the blaze under control as at 8:00 am, residents of the community are afraid the fire may extend to a gas refilling station near the scene of the incident.

Already, the fire trucks at the scene have gone two turns each to refill.

