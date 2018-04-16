Minister Reveals Benefits Of N10.7 billion Green Bond

The Minister of State for Environment, Ibrahim Usman Jibril, has disclosed that the issuance of the N10.69 billion Green Bond by the Federal Government of Nigeria has clear linkages between the nationally determined contributions (NDCs) and Nigeria’s Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP).

According to NDCs, Nigeria’s commitment to the Conference of the Parties (COPs) of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) has helped in reducing the impact of climate change.

Jubril revealed this at the 10th Africa Carbon Forum (ACF) in Nairobi Kenyarecently, where he participated in the high level segment that discussed progress of individual nation’s efforts to meet commitments in the Paris agreement.

The ACF is part of activities organised for the Africa Climate Week (ACW) between April 9-14, 2018.

Jubril, while sharing the ministry’s experience in the issuance of the first sovereign green bond in Africa, stated that; ”The issuance of the N10.69 billion green bond has demonstrated clear linkages between the NDCs and Nigeria’s ERGP). This is enabling us build partnerships across government, private sector and the development partners to ensure we make progress towards the achievement of the objectives of Article 2 & 6 of the Paris Agreement.”

Going by his statement, the theme of this year’s ACW was: “Climate Action for Sustainable Development: Driving Change in Africa.”

The Minister was accompanied to the event by Senior Technical Assistant, Mallam Murtala Idrisou, Adviser on Climate Finance, Mr. Obi Ugochuku.