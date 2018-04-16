Konga, Yudala Merge To Control E-Commerce, Retail Sector

One of Nigeria’s largest online mall, Konga, and Yudala, Africa’s pioneer composite e-commerce company, have announced a merger of their operations which will see them effectively become the biggest organised retail and e-commerce/marketplace outfit on the African continent.

The business merger, which will take effect from May 1, 2018, will see both companies operate under the KONGA brand name.

According the Konga Chairman, Olusiji Ijogun, the decision to merge will largely help both companies leverage on the combined strengths of both platforms, and is expected to further broaden the scope of organised retail and e-commerce in Nigeria and deliver more value to customers and merchants.

“Combining forces to power the new Konga will enable us effectively achieve our goals of platform expansion and accelerated growth, as we embark on an ambitious journey to redefine the retail ecosystem with the industry’s most advanced technology,” he said.

“Effective from May 1, Yudala, will now operate under the name KONGA, with dual CEOs in the persons of Nick Imudia who will be in charge of online among others while Prince Nnamdi Ekeh will be responsible for offline. This merger will further strengthen our position in the Nigerian retail market as we creatively position Konga as the first profitable e-commerce company in Africa.

“The efficiency of Konga’s cutting-edge online platform, access to thousands of merchants and Yudala’s expansive network of fully stocked offline stores is poised to give our customers the best shopping experience imaginable. We will be working closely with all our combined clients, customers, merchants and employees to make the integration process as seamless as possible and thereafter make public our road map to sustain our leadership on the continent,” Ijogun said.

One out of many exhilarating benefits of this merger is the possibility it offers prospective shoppers to order online, pay and pick-up the product(s) at the nearest Konga offline store. There are also increasing business opportunities for merchants nationwide.