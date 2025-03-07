Minister Of State For Industry Engages Women In Industry,Pledges Inclusive Industrial Revolution

The Honourable Minister of State for Industry, Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Senator John Owan Enoh, has pledged to ensure an inclusive industrial revolution that involves women in industry in shaping Nigeria’s industrial future.

The Minister made this commitment during a special event tagged “An Evening with the Honourable Minister of State for Industry: Inclusive Industrial Revolution Plan,” held in Lagos on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, and hosted by the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Investment to engage distinguished women industry leaders in a meaningful dialogue on shaping Nigeria’s industrial future.

Enoh explained that the exclusive event provides a unique opportunity to discuss the challenges and opportunities facing women in the industry and explore strategic pathways for fostering a more inclusive and sustainable industrial revolution.

“For the Industrial Revolution of the Federal FederalMinistry of Industry, Trade and Investment in line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda to be successful and deliver on its goals, it must be an inclusive one that recognises the immense contributions of the leading women in the industry”, he said.

He explained that women’s leadership and contributions to Nigeria’s industrial landscape are invaluable. He charged them to take their rightful place in the Industrial Revolution drive, as their participation will be instrumental in shaping policies and initiatives that empower women in industry and contribute to Nigeria’s economic growth. He urged them to express their key challenges to find lasting solutions and collectively drive impactful change.

He disclosed that women remain at the forefront of industrial innovation by participating, driving strategy, leading manufacturing, and defining new market frontiers.He stressed the need for the industrial sector to recognise women as equal partners in economic growth by investing in their leadership like it did in men.

“Industries thrive on innovation, fresh thinking and diverse perspectives. The best companies, economies, anddynamic industrial nations recognise that you do not win by excluding half of your best minds. This is not about gender but about competence and industrial competitiveness. And if we are truly serious about building a resilient, future-ready industrial sector, then we must discard every mindset that suggests this is an issue of equity or representation,” he said.

He disclosed that he will continue to seek ways to strengthen collaboration between government and industry stakeholders and simultaneously address challenges and opportunities in Nigeria’s industrial landscape.

In her remarks at the event, Mrs Ngozi Oyewole, the President of Commonwealth Business Women Africa,made a clarion call on behalf of the women in Industry in Nigeria to the Minister to support their pursuit of greater opportunities within our economy and decision-making processes.

“Women are pivotal to Nigeria’s Industrial Revolution. Our insights, experiences, and creativity are essential for driving innovation and sustainable growth in our economy. By harnessing the talents and perspectives of women, we can accelerate industrialisation and enhance productivity across various sectors—from manufacturing to technology and beyond”, she said.

Oyewole proposed 6 immediate actions that women can undertake to effectively contribute to Nigeria’s industrial renaissance and bolster its economy. These includeEntrepreneurship and Startups, Skill Development and Training, Innovation and Technology, Collaboration and Partnerships, Advocacy for Inclusive Policies, and Promotion of Sustainable Practices.

“We urge you to provide us with more opportunities to engage in the decision-making processes that shape our industries. Including women in these discussions is not merely an act of equity but a strategic imperative for economic growth. Empowering women unlocks new avenues for trade and investment, particularly within the framework of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA)”, she added.

Also speaking at the event, Ijeoma Isiolu, Treasurer, Bank of Industry, who represented the Managing Director of BOI, Dr Olasupo Olusi, commended the Honourable Minister of State for Industry for holding the event to engage women in industry whom she described as an integral and pivotal group to the growth and future of Nigeria’s industrialisation.

She charged the Minister with the need to move the needle forward, as statistics show that it will take hundreds of years for women to catch up with men. She noted, however, that Nigeria is known for breaking every rule and destroying every piece of data.

“Thank you, Honourable Minister of State for Industry, for the opportunity you’ve given to the women of Nigeria and the women of industry to meet with you to discuss our pains, pleasures and dreams for Nigeria. We are happy to have the stage today so that there is a full role of women who will push the diversity, inclusivity partnership and collaboration buttons. Thank you for choosing the month of March, which is a very special month for women being the IWD. Thank you for being sensitive to our time and season and for incorporating the theme for IWD 2025, Accelerate Action”, she said.