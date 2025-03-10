Minister Of Agriculture Pledges Support For Agbeyewa Farms’ Cassava Revolution

The Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari, has commended Agbeyewa Farms for its significant investment in cassava farming and agro-processing, describing the initiative as a model for achieving food security and economic empowerment in Nigeria.

Senator Kyari made this statement during a working visit to Agbeyewa Farms in Ipao-Ekiti, Ekiti State, on Monday, February 24, 2025. He expressed satisfaction with the scale of the farm’s operations and reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to partnering with private sector players like Agbeyewa Farms to strengthen the cassava value chain and drive sustainable agricultural development.

“The vision behind Agbeyewa Farms aligns perfectly with the Federal Government’s drive to achieve food security through large-scale agricultural investment. I am impressed by what I have seen here today, considering that they did all this in 2 years. I see wealth creation… I see food security which speaks to the President’s vision of renewed hope.”

The Minister further emphasized the importance of enhancing the cassava value chain, noting that Agbeyewa Farms’ integrated approach to cultivation and processing is a significant step toward reducing Nigeria’s dependence on food imports

“Cassava holds immense potential not just for food consumption but also for creating wealth through its many derivatives. We are committed to supporting innovative ventures like Agbeyewa Farms that prioritize both food availability and economic growth. The first step is to visit and assess and we have done that. The next step is to see what we can do to partner and assist to enhance the productivity of this laudable establishment.

Welcoming the Minister and his delegation, the Managing Director of Agbeyewa Farms, Mr. Seyi Oskar Aiyeleso, reiterated the company’s commitment to advancing agricultural innovation and empowering local communities.



“At Agbeyewa Farms, we believe agriculture is a catalyst for economic transformation. Since we began operations, we have expanded our cassava cultivation from just over 102 hectares in 2022 to more than 1,500 hectares across four farm locations in Ekiti State,” Aiyeleso said.

“Our goal is to reach 5,000 hectares of cassava plantation while empowering local farmers through our in-grower and out-grower initiatives.”

He highlighted the company’s recent MOU agreement with the Ekiti State Government to cultivate 100,000 hectares of cassava, emphasizing the project’s potential to drive rural development. “Through this initiative, we provide farmers with access to machinery, inputs, and guaranteed off-take agreements, ensuring they benefit directly from our growth,” Aiyeleso added.

Aiyeleso also shared updates on the company’s 26-hectare agro-processing plant, which is set to commence operations soon. “The plant will produce high-quality cassava derivatives such as flour, starch, sorghum, sugar, and ethanol, further enhancing our contribution to the cassava value chain,” he noted.

Speaking on Agbeyewa Farms’ strategic partnerships, the Director of Strategy at Cavista Holdings, Mr. Kabir Shagaya, highlighted the company’s collaboration with the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA) to improve cassava yield and quality.

“We work closely with IITA to ensure we cultivate the best cassava varieties for this region,” Shagaya said. “While the average cassava yield per hectare is six tonnes, our farms produce up to 30 tonnes per hectare, a testament to our commitment to excellence and innovation.”