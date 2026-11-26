By Boluwatife Oshadiya | November 26, 2026

Key Points

NGX All-Share Index declines 0.69% to 243,995.29 points as market capitalisation sheds ₦1.1 trillion to ₦158.4 trillion

MTNN, ETI, ACCESSCORP and ZENITHBANK lead losses, while 35 decliners outnumber 24 advancing stocks

Trading activity strengthens, with volume rising 236.5% to 1.6 billion shares and transaction value increasing 45.19% to ₦40.9 billion

Main Story

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) All-Share Index fell 0.69% as losses in MTN Nigeria, Access Holdings and other major stocks wiped ₦1.1 trillion off the market’s capitalisation.

The benchmark index closed at 243,995.29 points, while total market capitalisation declined to ₦158.4 trillion, reflecting broad selling pressure across several counters.

MTNN led the major-stock losses, falling 4.84%, while ETI declined 9.08%, ACCESSCORP dropped 5.19% and ZENITHBANK shed 1.43%. Market breadth remained negative, with 35 stocks closing lower against 24 gainers. NAHCO recorded the steepest decline at 10%, while FTGINSURE topped the gainers’ chart with a 10% advance.

Despite the bearish close, trading activity improved considerably. Total volume rose 236.5% to 1.6 billion shares, while transaction value increased 45.19% to ₦40.9 billion. FCMB accounted for 704.7 million shares, representing 42.78% of total volume. FIDELITYBK led by value, recording ₦13.5 billion worth of transactions, or 33.05% of the market total.

FTGINSURE advanced to ₦1.65, with the supplied results pointing to a 35.5% reduction in its nine-month loss to ₦1.40 billion and investment income of ₦2.24 billion. TRANSEXPR also rose to ₦2.33, despite reporting a nine-month loss of ₦69.90 million and revenue of ₦115.97 million. Its ₦373.99 million rights issue was identified in the source material as a possible supporting factor.

MCNICHOLS fell 6.38% to ₦4.40, making it the exchange’s second-biggest loser. The source material associates the decline with weak third-quarter earnings, continued price weakness and limited liquidity.

Sector performance was mixed. Industrial Goods gained 0.29%, Consumer Goods rose 0.08% and Oil and Gas advanced 0.01%. Insurance declined 3.69%, while Banking fell 1.30%; the Commodities index closed unchanged.

What’s Being Said

The supplied market report attributes the session’s negative breadth to the greater number of declining stocks, with a breadth ratio of 0.51x indicating that roughly two stocks fell for every one that advanced.

No named stockbroker, independent analyst or exchange official was quoted directly in the supplied material. The report therefore does not provide a verifiable independent response to the market’s performance.

What’s Next

Investors will monitor the next NGX trading sessions for signs of whether selling pressure in banking and insurance stocks persists

Market participants will assess subsequent corporate earnings and disclosures for further signals on the performance of individual counters

The supplied material does not identify a specific upcoming market announcement or scheduled corporate event.

The Bottom Line:

The session exposed a divergence between stronger trading activity and weaker share prices. The increase in turnover shows that more shares changed hands, but the concentration of losses in major banking and industrial counters indicates that higher activity did not translate into broad-based investor demand.