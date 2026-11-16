I attempted suicide many times, says Kunle Afolayan’s son

By Annette Ikponmwonba | November 16th, 2026

Key Points

· Dieko Afolayan, son of Nollywood filmmaker Kunle Afolayan, has opened up about bullying, sexual assault and multiple suicide attempts

· He spoke on The Morayo Show on Monday about his journey toward healing and self-discovery

· He said these experiences do not define who he is or what he becomes

· He urged people going through difficult experiences to practise self-compassion

· He said hosting and presenting programmes in school helped him find his passion and purpose

· He credited his family, especially his mother, for their support

Main Story

Dieko Afolayan, son of Nollywood filmmaker and producer Kunle Afolayan, has opened up about his struggles with bullying, sexual assault and multiple suicide attempts, revealing how he has turned his painful experiences into a renewed sense of purpose. He made the disclosure during an interview on The Morayo Show on Monday, where he spoke about healing, self-discovery and finding meaning in his experiences.

He described the journey from pain to purpose as challenging. “Moving from pain to purpose has not been easy, especially knowing that you are going to be doing a lot of difficult things, having been through difficult experiences,” he said. He disclosed that beyond bullying, he had attempted suicide several times and is a survivor of sexual assault. “I have tried so many times to commit suicide, and I am also a victim of sexual assault. However, I have realised that these experiences do not define who I am, where I get to or what I do with myself,” he said.

He recalled how deep his struggles went. “There were so many times I would cry. I remember a time I tried to ingest broken glass because I felt I did not belong here,” he said. His outlook began to change when he started hosting and presenting programmes in school, which helped him discover his passion. The positive response from people who approached him after his presentations made him realise he could use his voice to make a difference. “I realised that I came into this world for something. I have a mission on earth, and that is to make people feel something and use my voice for the voiceless,” he said.

The Issues

His account puts a spotlight on mental health, bullying and sexual abuse, subjects that are still often hidden in Nigerian society. When a public figure’s child speaks openly, it can encourage others to talk about their own experiences and seek help.

It also shows how purpose and connection can play a part in recovery. He pointed to presenting in school and the response of his audience as turning points, alongside family support. His message is personal and not a substitute for professional care, This is a sensitive topic. Anyone affected by thoughts of suicide or by sexual assault should reach out to a trusted person, a mental health professional or a local support service.

What’s Being Said

Afolayan stressed self-compassion as the key practice. “I feel like if there is anything anyone should practise, it is self-compassion,” he said. He said learning to challenge negative thoughts and adopt alternative perspectives changed his outlook on life, He also acknowledged his family’s role, particularly his mother, whom he described as instrumental to his journey, and thanked other relatives for their encouragement and support.

What’s Next

Attention is likely to turn to responses from fans and mental health advocates, and he may continue to use his platform to speak about these issues. Supportive messages from the entertainment community are also expected, His story could prompt further conversation on mental health support for young people, particularly in schools.

Bottom Line

Dieko Afolayan’s candid account of bullying, assault and suicide attempts, and how he found purpose through using his voice, is a powerful reminder of the value of self-compassion, family support and speaking out.