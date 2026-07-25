Military kills scores of terrorists in nationwide coordinated offensives

Key points

Troops killed scores of terrorists in coordinated ground and air operations across the North-East and North-West.

Security forces rescued abductees, arrested suspected terrorists and kidnappers, and recovered weapons and communication equipment.

Air strikes reportedly killed about 23 terrorists in Borno, while troops foiled attacks and kidnapping attempts in several states.

The military says it will sustain intelligence-driven operations against insurgents and criminal groups.

Main story

The Armed Forces of Nigeria says troops have killed scores of terrorists and rescued several abductees during coordinated ground and air offensives conducted across the North-East and North-West.

The operations, carried out under Operation HADIN KAI and Operation FANSAN YAMMA, also led to the arrest of suspected terrorists and kidnappers as well as the recovery of weapons, ammunition and communication equipment, according to an operational report made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

In Borno State, troops of the 212 Battalion intercepted a suspected Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) member along the Maiduguri–Monguno Road in Monguno Local Government Area.

The suspect was arrested with a Starlink internet terminal, a Wi-Fi device with six access points, a mobile phone and cash before being handed over to military intelligence for further investigation.

Troops of the 82 Division Task Force Battalion also rescued two teenage girls near Amuda Bridge in Gwoza Local Government Area.

According to the report, the girls said they were abducted in August 2025 along the Pulka–Ngoshe Road and held at Talagiwa Camp in the Mandara Mountains before escaping.

In Yobe State, troops of the 27 Task Force Brigade repelled a late-night terrorist attack on a military checkpoint along the Buni Yadi–Buni Gari axis in Gujba Local Government Area.

The military said two soldiers were killed during the encounter, while one gun truck was destroyed. Follow-up operations are ongoing.

Troops of the 233 Battalion, supported by local hunters, also arrested five suspected kidnappers at Jegalari Village in Fune Local Government Area.

Recovered items included three locally fabricated AK-47 rifles, a locally made pistol, ammunition and four mobile phones.

The report said an intelligence-led air strike at Kala Balia in Marte Local Government Area killed about 15 terrorists after surveillance aircraft identified fighters and vehicles concealed within the area.

Another night air operation along the Bama–Maiduguri corridor reportedly killed eight terrorists after attack helicopters engaged suspected enemy positions.

In Zamfara State, troops of Operation FANSAN YAMMA engaged terrorists at Gambada Hill in Gummi Local Government Area, although the report did not disclose casualty figures.

Elsewhere, troops of the 12 Brigade foiled a kidnapping attempt along the Kabba–Ayere Road in Kogi State and rescued six abducted victims, who were taken to St. Joseph Hospital, Kabba, for treatment.

In Nasarawa State, troops of Operation WHIRL STROKE rescued a kidnap victim during an operation at Tunga in Awe Local Government Area.

In the South-East, troops of Operation UDO KA raided a suspected criminal hideout in Awara Community Waterside, recovering a Lee-Enfield rifle, a G3 rifle and ammunition.

The military said the operations demonstrated sustained pressure on terrorists, kidnappers and other criminal groups through coordinated intelligence-driven operations across the country.

It reaffirmed its commitment to continuing such operations until criminal networks are dismantled and security restored nationwide.

The issues

Nigeria’s military continues to combine air power, ground operations and intelligence-led missions to combat insurgency, banditry and kidnapping across multiple theatres. While the operations have yielded arrests, rescues and reported militant casualties, persistent attacks in some regions underscore the continuing security challenges facing the country.

What’s being said

“The latest operations underscore sustained pressure on terrorists, kidnappers and other criminal elements through coordinated ground and air offensives nationwide.” — Armed Forces of Nigeria

What’s next

The military says follow-up operations are continuing in affected areas as security forces intensify intelligence-led missions aimed at dismantling terrorist and criminal networks.

Bottom line

The latest offensives highlight the military’s continued focus on coordinated operations across multiple regions, combining air strikes, ground assaults and intelligence gathering to target insurgents, rescue victims and disrupt criminal activities.