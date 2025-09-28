Michigan Church Shooting: One Dead, Nine Injured After Gunman Opens Fire And Sets Blaze

A Sunday morning worship service in Grand Blanc Township, Michigan, turned into a scene of horror after a gunman stormed The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, leaving one person dead and nine others injured before being fatally shot by police.

According to Grand Blanc Township Police Chief William Renye, the 40-year-old suspect drove a pickup truck into the church’s front entrance before exiting the vehicle and opening fire on congregants. The assailant then appeared to deliberately set the church on fire, sparking chaos among the hundreds of worshippers present.

Law enforcement officers quickly pursued the attacker after he fled the building. The confrontation escalated into an exchange of gunfire, during which police fatally shot the suspect.

Flames and Fear

For several hours, flames and thick smoke engulfed the church structure as firefighters battled to control the blaze. Emergency crews later began combing through the debris for possible additional victims.

“We do believe we will find some additional victims once we find the area where the fire was,” Chief Renye stated during a press briefing.

Authorities have yet to release a motive and are currently investigating the suspect’s residence in nearby Burton. Officials have not confirmed whether the attacker was affiliated with the church.

National Attention and Political Response

U.S. President Donald Trump said he had been briefed on the incident and praised the FBI’s swift deployment of 100 agents to assist local authorities. In a social media post, Trump urged Americans to support the victims’ families and called for an end to escalating violence across the nation.

“PRAY for the victims, and their families. THIS EPIDEMIC OF VIOLENCE IN OUR COUNTRY MUST END, IMMEDIATELY!” he wrote.

Local Leaders Express Shock

The violent attack has left deep scars on the Grand Blanc community, home to around 40,000 residents near Flint.

“Although we are two separate governmental units, we are a very cohesive community,” said Grand Blanc Mayor John Creasey. “This sort of thing is painful for our entire community. I’m struggling to digest all that has happened, and my heart goes out to all of the affected families.”

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer also released a statement condemning the violence, saying, “My heart is breaking for the community. Violence anywhere, especially in a place of worship, is unacceptable.”

Church Leaders Respond Amid Transition

The shooting came just one day after the passing of Russell M. Nelson, the 101-year-old president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Per church tradition, his successor is expected to be Dallin H. Oaks. Doug Anderson, a spokesperson for the church, confirmed that the institution is in close communication with local authorities as investigations unfold.

“Places of worship are meant to be sanctuaries of peacemaking, prayer and connection. We pray for peace and healing for all involved,” Anderson said.

Community Solidarity

The tragedy also drew acts of compassion from unexpected quarters. Some striking nurses from Henry Ford Hospital temporarily abandoned their picket line to rush to the church and assist first responders.

“Human lives matter more than our labor dispute,” said Dan Glass, president of Teamsters Local 332. The once-peaceful churchyard, surrounded by suburban homes and a nearby Jehovah’s Witness congregation, is now the center of grief and resilience as Michigan grapples with another act of senseless violence.