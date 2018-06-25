Michael Jackson’s father Down With Terminal Cancer

Joe Jackson, father of the late Michael Jackson, is reportedly struggling with life as he is in the concluding stages of terminal cancer.

The popular creator of the Jackson Five is currently incapacitated with stage four pancreatic cancer and his condition is said to be deteriorating.

Members of the Jackson family had earlier bemoaned their inability to see their father in the hospital.

“No one knew what was going on – we shouldn’t have to beg, plead, and argue to see our own father, especially at a time like this,” Jermaine Jackson said.

“We have been hurting. We were not being told where he was and couldn’t get the full picture. Even from the doctor. My mother was worried sick. He’s very very frail, he doesn’t have long. The family needs to be by his bedside – that’s our only intention in his final days.”

TMZ consequently reported that his wife, Katherine, Joe’s children and grandchildren have eventually made the trip to the hospital.

Recall that his son, Michael Jackson, died of an overdose of the drugs Propofol and Benzodiazepine after suffering cardiac arrest in June 2009.