World Cup: Senegal Draw 2-2 With Japan in Group H, Fates Now Depend On Outcome Of Poland-Columbia Clash

Senegal and Japan missed the chance to take a giant stride towards the World Cup knockout stages after playing out a thrilling 2-2 draw at the

Ekaterinburg Arena.

Senegal thought they had one foot in the last 16 of the World Cup before Keisuke Honda’s late strike ensured a share of the spoils.

Honda becomes the first Japanese player to score at three different World Cups (2010, 2014 and 2018).

Keisuke Honda is now the top-scoring Asian player in World Cup history, netting four goals in nine total appearances in the competition.

After winning their opening games, three points for either side would have made them outright Group H leaders and put them in pole position for a

last-16 berth.

As it is, they will have to endure an anxious wait for the result of Poland and Colombia’s clash later on Sunday to know what they need to do in the final

round of fixtures on Thursday.

Sadio Mane put Senegal ahead from close range after an awful mistake by Eiji Kawashima, the ball flying past the Japan keeper after his attempted

punched clearance hit the Liverpool forward.

Japan were level before half-time through Takashi Inui’s lovely curling finish, before Yuya Osako hit the crossbar.

Moussa Wague thought he had snatched all three points for Aliou Cisse’s side in the 71st minute, but substitute Keisuke Honda ensured a share of the

spoils with a close-range finish 12 minutes from time.

Moussa Wagué is the youngest African goal scorer in the history of the World Cup (19 years & 8 months).

ils