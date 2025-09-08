Cowrywise Teams Up with Meristem to Open Nigerian Stock Market Access for All

Cowrywise Financials Limited, a leading Nigerian investment technology company, has entered into a landmark partnership with Meristem Stockbrokers, a pioneer in Nigeria’s capital market ecosystem, to make stock investment more accessible to everyday Nigerians.

The collaboration, unveiled at an official press launch themed “A Partnership That Moves the Market Forward”, represents a fusion of digital innovation and established market expertise aimed at democratising stock trading.

With Cowrywise’s user-friendly investment app and Meristem’s decades-long stockbroking experience, the two organisations are breaking down barriers to entry for Nigerians interested in wealth creation through equities.

Democratising Stock Ownership

Until now, stock market participation in Nigeria has often been seen as the preserve of the elite or financially savvy. This partnership changes that narrative by enabling anyone with a smartphone and internet access to buy shares in listed companies directly through the Cowrywise app.

“Cowrywise products capture the realities of the everyday Nigerian who wants to build wealth without complexity,” explained Grillo Adebiyi, Marketing Manager at Cowrywise. “With as little as ₦1,000, our users can now start investing in stocks. This new product gives them greater opportunities to grow wealth on their terms.”

The integration brings a new feature, Stocks by Cowrywise, which allows users to access a wide range of companies listed on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX). Features include a real-time trading dashboard, liquidity ratings, learning resources, and in-depth company insights designed to help retail investors make informed decisions.

The launch comes at a time when the Nigerian equities market is enjoying robust momentum. In July, the NGX All-Share Index posted its best monthly performance of the year, soaring 16.57% to close at 139,863.5 points. Market capitalisation climbed by ₦12.62 trillion to hit ₦88.4 trillion, fuelled by strong corporate earnings and renewed local and foreign participation.

This backdrop has heightened investor appetite, making Cowrywise’s move into equities especially timely. According to Yarmirama Ashama, Senior Product Manager at Cowrywise, “We’ve built features that not only make investing seamless but also empower Nigerians with the confidence and knowledge to take part in this bullish trend.”

While Cowrywise brings innovation, Meristem provides the backbone of trust and execution. With more than 20 years in the industry, the firm has established itself as one of Nigeria’s most reliable stockbrokers. Under the leadership of Bashir Saheed Adewale (FCA, FCS), Meristem has pioneered digital stock trading platforms and executed historic transactions on the NGX.

“We don’t just facilitate trades; we enable confidence,” said Adefemi Taiwo, Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications at Meristem. “Partnering with Cowrywise is about ensuring that every Nigerian, no matter their background, can access the capital market with world-class execution and reliability.”

Meristem has built its reputation on transparency, regulatory compliance, and innovation. The firm was the first to introduce an online real-time stock trading platform in Nigeria in 2014 and later executed the single largest trade in NGX’s nearly 60-year history in 2017.

Financial Inclusion Through Innovation

The alliance between Cowrywise and Meristem is more than a technical integration. It represents a shared vision of financial inclusion. Students, young professionals, and seasoned investors alike now have equal opportunity to buy shares, diversify portfolios, and grow wealth.

By bridging lifestyle-driven investing with institutional expertise, both companies are setting a new benchmark in Nigeria’s financial services industry. As Cowrywise puts it, the mission is simple: “to make investing as easy as sending a tweet.”

Interested Nigerians can already access up to 145 listed companies via the Cowrywise app by visiting www.cowrywise.com/stocks.

This partnership signals a turning point in the country’s financial landscape, rewriting the story of who gets to invest in Nigeria’s future.