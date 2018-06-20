MEDICAL & HEALTHCARE JOBS | Dietitian, Medical Laboratory Scientists, Medical Doctors, Physiotherapist Pharmacist, Radiographers and Sonographers, Nurse, Occupational Therapist

Terra Energy Services Nigeria Limited – An indigenous Oil & Gas Company, is recruiting on behalf of Chevron Nigeria Limited, to fill the following vacant positions below in Lagos State
Contents
- Open Jobs
- Dietitian
- Medical Laboratory Scientists
- Medical Doctors
- Physiotherapist
- Pharmacist
- Radiographers and Sonographers
- Nurse
- Occupational Therapist
- Method of Application
Dietitian
- Job TypeFull Time
- QualificationBA/BSc/HND
- Location Lagos
- Job Field Catering / Confectionery Medical / Healthcare
Job Description
- The candidate will be expected to develop nutrition programs and supervise the preparation and serving of meals.
- They help prevent and treat illnesses by promoting healthy eating habits and suggesting diet modifications.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Assess patients’ and clients’ health needs and diet
- Counsel patients on nutrition issues and healthy eating habits
- Develop meal plans, taking both cost and clients’ preferences into account
- Evaluate the effects of meal plans and change the plans as needed
- Promote better nutrition by speaking to groups about diet, nutrition, and the relationship between good eating habits and preventing or managing specific diseases
- Keep up with the latest nutritional science research
- Write reports to document patient progress
Requirement, Qualification & Skill
- Bachelor’s Degree in Dietetics
Expected Working Conditions
Candidates may be assigned to any of the following locations and working conditions for CNL:
- An Office based schedule of 5 working days from Monday through Friday with off duty on Saturdays, Sundays and Public Holidays.
- A field location on a Rotational Schedule of 14 days on duty/14 days off duty (average of 15.2 days/month)
- Agbami FPSO or other critical location or job function on a 28/28 day Rotational Schedule with 28 days (‘On-Duty’) followed by 28 days’ time-off (‘Off-Duty’)
Work Hours:
- Hours of duty shall be in compliance with medical operations within the company. This will include shift duties, call-duties, weekend coverage and public holidays.
Workdays are defined as follows:
- Every day of the week (Monday through Sunday including Public Holidays).
Medical Laboratory Scientists
- Job TypeFull Time
- QualificationBA/BSc/HND
- Location Lagos
- Job Field Medical / Healthcare
Duties and Responsibilities
- Receive urine, blood or other samples for experimentation and analysis
- Prepare standard volumetric solutions or reagents to be combined with specimens
- Manage and operate laboratory equipment
- Test and study blood, urine and other body fluids
- Evaluate test results and prepare reports for physicians
- Maintain laboratory quality assurance and safety standards
- Cross-match blood for transfusion
- Guide and supervise junior staff and technicians
- Write medical articles for medical journals
Requirements, Qualifications & Skills
- Minimum of a degree in Chemistry, Biology or related field
- Comprehensive knowledge of FDA regulations
- Able to work together as part of a team
- Able to maintain a safe, clean work environment
- Superb documentation skills
- Great verbal communication skills and able to explain complex medical terms simply.
Expected Working Conditions
Candidates may be assigned to any of the following locations and working conditions for CNL:
- An Office based schedule of 5 working days from Monday through Friday with off duty on Saturdays, Sundays and Public Holidays.
- A field location on a Rotational Schedule of 14 days on duty/14 days off duty (average of 15.2 days/month)
- Agbami FPSO or other critical location or job function on a 28/28 day Rotational Schedule with 28 days (‘On-Duty’) followed by 28 days’ time-off (‘Off-Duty’)
Work Hours:
- Hours of duty shall be in compliance with medical operations within the company. This will include shift duties, call-duties, weekend coverage and public holidays.
Workdays are defined as follows:
- Every day of the week (Monday through Sunday including Public Holidays).
go to method of application »
Medical Doctors
- Job TypeFull Time
- QualificationBA/BSc/HND
- Location Lagos
- Job Field Medical / Healthcare
Duties and Responsibilities
- Undertaking patient consultations and physical examinations
- Organising workloads
- Performing surgical procedures
- Providing general pre- and post-operative care
- Monitoring and administering medication
- Assessing and planning treatment requirements
- Liaising daily with staff including other doctors, non-medical management staff and healthcare professionals
- Writing reports and maintaining records
- Promoting health education
Requirements, Qualifications & Skills
- MBBS Degree (minimum)
- Basic knowledge of Microsoft office.
Expected Working Conditions
Candidates may be assigned to any of the following locations and working conditions for CNL:
- An Office based schedule of 5 working days from Monday through Friday with off duty on Saturdays, Sundays and Public Holidays.
- A field location on a Rotational Schedule of 14 days on duty/14 days off duty (average of 15.2 days/month)
- Agbami FPSO or other critical location or job function on a 28/28 day Rotational Schedule with 28 days (‘On-Duty’) followed by 28 days’ time-off (‘Off-Duty’).
Work Hours:
- Hours of duty shall be in compliance with medical operations within the company. This will include shift duties, call-duties, weekend coverage and public holidays.
Workdays are defined as follows:
- Every day of the week (Monday through Sunday including Public Holidays)
Physiotherapist
- Job TypeFull Time
- QualificationBA/BSc/HND
- Location Lagos
- Job Field Medical / Healthcare
Duties and Responsibilities
- Writing patient case notes and reports;
- Collecting patient statistics;
- Educating and advising patients about how to prevent and/or improve conditions;
- Keeping up to date with new techniques and technologies available for treating patients;
- Liaising with other healthcare personnel to supply and receive relevant information about the background and progress of patients, as well as referring patients who require other specific medical attention;
- Working with patients to identify the physical problem;
- Developing and reviewing treatment programmes;
- Being legally responsible and accountable;
- Managing clinical risk.
- Assisting patients with joint and spinal problems, especially following surgery;
- Helping patients’ rehabilitation following accidents
- Supervising physiotherapy assistants;
Qualifications
- Candidates must possess B.Sc in Physiotherapy or Medical Rehabilitation with NYSC Discharge Certificate.
- Candidates must also be a registered member of the Medical Rehabilitation Therapists (Registration) Board of Nigeria (MRTBN) and must have completed one year internship.
- Candidates must have current practicing license
Expected Working Conditions
Candidates may be assigned to any of the following locations and working conditions:
- An Office based schedule of 5 working days from Monday through Friday with off duty on Saturdays, Sundays and Public Holidays.
- A field location on a Rotational Schedule of 14 days on duty/14 days off duty (average of 15.2 days/month)
- Agbami FPSO or other critical location or job function on a 28/28 day Rotational Schedule with 28 days (‘On-Duty’) followed by 28 days’ time-off (‘Off-Duty’)
Work Hours:
- Hours of duty shall be in compliance with medical operations within the company. This will include shift duties, call-duties, weekend coverage and public holidays.
Workdays are defined as follows:
- Every day of the week (Monday through Sunday including Public Holidays).
go to method of application »
Pharmacist
- Job TypeContract
- QualificationBA/BSc/HND
- Location Lagos
- Job Field Pharmaceutical
Requirements
- Proven years of experience working as a Pharmacist or in a similar position
- Bachelor of Pharmacy mandatory
- Valid Annual Practicing License
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills
- Strong organizational skills with an eye for detail.
Expected Working Conditions
Candidates may be assigned to any of the following locations and working conditions:
- An Office based schedule of 5 working days from Monday through Friday with off duty on Saturdays, Sundays and Public Holidays.
- A field location on a Rotational Schedule of 14 days on duty/14 days off duty (average of 15.2 days/month)
- Agbami FPSO or other critical location or job function on a 28/28 day Rotational Schedule with 28 days (‘On-Duty’) followed by 28 days’ time-off (‘Off-Duty’)
Work Hours:
- Hours of duty shall be in compliance with medical operations within the company. This will include shift duties, call-duties, weekend coverage and public holidays.
Workdays are defined as follows:
- Every day of the week (Monday through Sunday including Public Holidays).
go to method of application »
Radiographers and Sonographers
- Job TypeFull Time
- QualificationBA/BSc/HND
- Location Lagos
- Job Field Medical / Healthcare
Location: Victoria Island, Lagos
Job Purpose
- This job involves the use of x-ray and ultrasound machines, as well as other forms of imaging technology, to examine and carry out diagnosis.
- Candidate will be expected to acquire images to help with the diagnosis of illnesses and injuries.
- Candidate may also be expected to contribute towards interpreting images, establishing treatment plans and helping with intervention procedures,
Job Responsibilities
- Evaluate patients’ medical condition and history to determine most suitable radiographic technique for diagnosis
- Interact with patients to offer them psychological support and address their concerns regarding an imaging procedure
- Adjust diagnostic equipment to deliver accurate amount of radiation to patients
- Operate complex medical instruments such as MRIs, CT scanners, X-ray, ultrasound, and several other imaging devices
- Liaise with oncologists and physicians to plan treatment for cancer patients
- Direct and supervise the activities of radiography assistants and trainee radiographers
- Maintain proper records of patient details ensuring confidentiality of sensitive information
- Follow up on patients after treatment to track the progress of recovery and ensure patients show no signs of radiation side effect
- Explain to patients and their family the details of a procedure and ways to manage possible side effects
- Regularly inspect diagnostic equipment to ensure they are functional and operate efficiently
- Assist oncologists and physicians during complex radiological examinations
- Ensure compliance with health and safety guidelines to minimize risk of exposure to ionizing radiation
- Correctly position patients prior to X-ray imaging in order to obtain high quality films
- Use portable devices to conduct diagnostic scans on patients who can’t move to the radiology unit.
Qualifications and Skills
- B.Sc (Radiography and/or Sonography)
- NYSC certificate
- At least 2 years experience in Ultrasound scanning after training.
- At least 2 years experience in CT scanning on a machine 64 slice and above
- Excellent interpersonal and communication skills;
- A supportive and caring disposition;
- Self-motivation and the ability to work under pressure;
- Organisational and decision-making skills;
- The ability to work as part of a team;
- Attention to detail;
- Confidence in using leading-edge technologies.
Expected Working Conditions
Candidates may be assigned to any of the following locations and working conditions:
- An Office based schedule of 5 working days from Monday through Friday with off duty on Saturdays, Sundays and Public Holidays.
- A field location on a Rotational Schedule of 14 days on duty/14 days off duty (average of 15.2 days/month)
- Agbami FPSO or other critical location or job function on a 28/28 day Rotational Schedule with 28 days (‘On-Duty’) followed by 28 days’ time-off (‘Off-Duty’)
Work Hours:
- Hours of duty shall be in compliance with medical operations within the company. This will include shift duties, call-duties, weekend coverage and public holidays.
Workdays are defined as follows:
- Every day of the week (Monday through Sunday including Public Holidays).
go to method of application »
Nurse
- Job TypeFull Time
- QualificationBA/BSc/HND
- Location Lagos
- Job Field Medical / Healthcare
Duties and Responsibilities
- Monitor patient’s condition and assess their needs to provide the best possible care and advice
- Observe and interpret patient’s symptoms and communicate them to physicians
- Collaborate with physicians and nurses to devise individualized care plans for patients
- Perform routine procedures (blood pressure measurements, administering injections etc.) and fill in patients’ charts
- Adjust and administer patient’s medication and provide treatments according to physician’s orders
- Inspect the facilities and act to maintain excellent hygiene and safety (decontaminating equipment, sanitizing surfaces, preparing beds etc.)
- Provide instant medical care in emergencies
- Assist surgeons during operations
- Supervise and train LPNs and nursing assistants
- Foster a supportive and compassionate environment to care for patients.
- Expand knowledge and capabilities by attending educational workshops, conferences etc.
Qualifications and Skills
- Proven experience as a registered nurse
- Excellent knowledge of nursing care methods and procedures
- Excellent knowledge of emergency care
- In-depth knowledge of health and safety guidelines and procedures (sanitation, decontamination etc.) and willingness to follow them at all times
- A team player with excellent communication and interpersonal skills
- Responsible and compassionate
- Outstanding organizational and multi-tasking skills
- Patient with excellent problem-solving skills
- B.Sc or other diploma from a Nursing program
- Valid nursing license.
Expected Working Conditions
Candidates may be assigned to any of the following locations and working conditions:
- An Office based schedule of 5 working days from Monday through Friday with off duty on Saturdays, Sundays and Public Holidays.
- A field location on a Rotational Schedule of 14 days on duty/14 days off duty (average of 15.2 days/month)
- Agbami FPSO or other critical location or job function on a 28/28 day Rotational Schedule with 28 days (‘On-Duty’) followed by 28 days’ time-off (‘Off-Duty’)
Work Hours:
- Hours of duty shall be in compliance with medical operations within the company. This will include shift duties, call-duties, weekend coverage and public holidays.
Workdays are defined as follows:
- Every day of the week (Monday through Sunday including Public Holidays).
go to method of application »
Occupational Therapist
- Job TypeFull Time
- QualificationBA/BSc/HND
- Location Lagos
- Job Field Medical / Healthcare
Duties and Responsibilities
- Assesses patients then develop and initiate treatment plan based on the results of the evaluation.
- The evaluation may include measurement of physical, cognitive, perceptual and/or developmental skill as they relate to maximizing level of independence in the occupational performance areas along the continuum of life.
- Provide direct patient care.
- Documents findings, progress and instruction to patients and caregivers.
- Supervises assistants and rehabilitation technicians with regards to individual patient care.
- Must be able to demonstrate knowledge and skills necessary to provide care appropriate to the patient served.
- He/she must demonstrate knowledge of the principles of growth and development as it relates to the different life cycles.
Minimum Qualifications
- Bachelor’s or graduate degree in Occupational Therapy from an accredited University-based occupational therapy program.
- At least 2 years of clinical experience required.
- Demonstrates ability and willingness to mentor/train staff or supervise clinical interns.
- Provides clinical leadership and demonstrates expertise for a particular patient type/group or enhances an existing clinical program for that particular patient type/group.
- Serves as a clinical resource for hospital and/or system or departmental committee/task force or initiates and/or provides leadership in an ongoing departmental interest/study group.
Expected Working Conditions
Candidates may be assigned to any of the following locations and working conditions:
- An Office based schedule of 5 working days from Monday through Friday with off duty on Saturdays, Sundays and Public Holidays.
- A field location on a Rotational Schedule of 14 days on duty/14 days off duty (average of 15.2 days/month)
- Agbami FPSO or other critical location or job function on a 28/28 day Rotational Schedule with 28 days (‘On-Duty’) followed by 28 days’ time-off (‘Off-Duty’)
Work Hours:
- Hours of duty shall be in compliance with medical operations within the company. This will include shift duties, call-duties, weekend coverage and public holidays.
Workdays are defined as follows:
- Every day of the week (Monday through Sunday including Public Holidays).
Method of Application
Interested and qualified candidate should send their CV’s to [email protected]