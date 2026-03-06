Mediacraft CEO, John Ehiguese, Receives Special Recognition at PJAN Annual Symposium

John Ehiguese, the Group CEO of Mediacraft Associates, Nigeria’s largest PR consultancy firm, by size, has been honoured with a Special Recognition Award by the Photojournalists Association of Nigeria (PJAN) at its Annual Symposium held on February 27, 2026 in Lagos.

Popularly called JE, the award was presented in acknowledgment of Ehiguese’s outstanding contributions to the development of excellence in photojournalism in Nigeria.

The Annual Symposium of PJAN is a flagship gathering that brings together key stakeholders, industry leaders, and policymakers, to discuss emerging trends, challenges, and opportunities shaping the future of photojournalism. This year’s theme, ‘Restoring our pride: The role of photojournalists in national discourse” was delivered by veteran journalist, Chief Dare Babarinsa; and focused on the powerful influence of photojournalists in shaping how our nation sees itself and how it is perceived globally.

In presenting the award, PJAN Chairman, Princess Alaba Igbaroola, commended JE for “his visionary leadership, transformative impact and commitment to excellence.”

Speaking after receiving the recognition, JE expressed appreciation to the association and reiterated his commitment to advancing the association.

“This recognition is not just personal; it reflects the dedication and hard work of the entire team at Mediacraft. We remain committed to driving innovation, creating sustainable value, and contributing meaningfully to the growth of our industry,” he said.

Since its establishment over two decades ago, Mediacraft Associates has achieved significant milestones. It is currently rated one of the top PR firms in Nigeria with an impressive clientele list that includes top multinational corporations such as the StanbicIBTC Group, Interswitch Group and Olam Group, to mention a few. These accomplishments have positioned the company as a leading player within the IMC landscape.

The Special Recognition Award underscores JE’s influence as a respected voice and thought leader in the sector, and further reinforces Mediacraft’s reputation for excellence and impact.