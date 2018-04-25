Senate Demands Improved Security around National Assembly

Following the unfortunate events that led to the invasion of the Senate Chamber and the carting away of the mace by unknown thugs, the Nigerian Senate has called on the security agencies, especially the Nigerian Police to beef up security around the National Assembly.

The Senate, in plenary after an executive session which lasted more than two hours, also expressed gratitude to all who played parts in fighting off the invaders and the eventual recovery of the stolen mace.

Reading the resolution of the Senate after resuming plenary, Bukola Saraki, President of the Senate, said: “On the happenings of Wednesday last week, 18, April, 2018, the Senate also called on the Nigeria Police to see the need to tighten the security of the National Assembly.

“The Senate also resolved that we need to thank the Chamber staff for their gallantry, and courageous actions that they took during the invasion of the Senate chamber on Wednesday, the 18 April, 2018.

“We want to thank you immensely, and thank two of your colleagues, Chuks and Sandra who had to be admitted in hospital, and we are happy to see that they are recovering and we wish them speedy recovery.

“I want to thank all of you, sergeants-at-arm, and other security personnel for the role played, not only as individuals but as a collective group,” he said.

Mr. Saraki also called on Nigerians to support the National Assembly in its bid to preserve the nation’s democracy, saying that the legislature remains the bastion of representative democracy.

“I need to call for the cooperation of all members of the public who have to cooperate with us to see that we tighten the security with regards to movements in and outside the National Assembly.”

The plenary session which commenced at exactly 1:43pm after a closed door session that lasted more than 2hours was therefore adjourned as other items on the order paper were stood down for the next legislative day.