Yield on Nigerian bonds rises amid inflation concerns

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | May 18, 2026

Key Points

Average bond yields edge higher to 16.11% amid cautious investor sentiment

Analysts expect inflation trends to influence DMO auction pricing this month

Sell pressures increase across mid- and long-dated maturities

Main Story

Yields on Nigerian government bonds rose slightly in the secondary market as investors adopted a cautious stance following renewed inflation concerns and expectations of tighter monetary conditions.

Market data showed the average benchmark yield climbed by one basis point to 16.11%, reflecting weaker demand for fixed-income securities ahead of fresh bond supply expected from the Debt Management Office this month.

Traders said sell pressures persisted across most maturities as investors reassessed real returns in an environment of rising consumer prices and elevated primary market yields.

Despite the cautious sentiment in the bond market, Nigerian Treasury bills continued to attract stronger investor interest due to their relatively shorter tenors and attractive yields.

Nigeria’s latest inflation data showed headline inflation rose slightly to 15.69% year-on-year in April 2026 from 15.38% in March, marking the second consecutive monthly increase after months of disinflation.

However, month-on-month inflation slowed to 2.13%, suggesting that the pace of price increases may be moderating. Food inflation also eased significantly year-on-year to 16.06%, supported by slower increases in the prices of grains, vegetables, tubers and proteins.

Analysts noted that inflation trends, liquidity conditions and monetary policy expectations are likely to remain key drivers of fixed-income market performance in the coming weeks.

The Issues

The bond market continues to face pressure from Nigeria’s inflationary environment and tight monetary conditions maintained by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Although inflationary pressures appear to be easing gradually on a month-on-month basis, investors remain cautious because real returns can quickly erode if inflation accelerates again.

At the same time, elevated yields in the primary market have encouraged investors to shift away from the secondary market in anticipation of better returns from new issuances. This has increased sell-side pressure, particularly on mid- and long-term bonds.

Regional inflation disparities also remain a concern, with northern states such as Sokoto, Bauchi and Zamfara continuing to record higher price pressures compared to other parts of the country.

What’s Being Said

“Sentiment in the domestic bond market is expected to remain cautious in the near term as investors continue to assess liquidity conditions, inflation expectations and the direction of monetary policy,” analysts at Cowry Asset Management Limited said in a market note.

“Elevated yields in the primary market may sustain sell-side pressure in the secondary market, particularly across mid- to long-dated maturities,” the firm added.

Market analysts also noted that intermittent bargain hunting could emerge if yields rise further to more attractive levels.

What’s Next

Investors are expected to focus on the DMO’s upcoming bond auction for fresh yield direction

Inflation data and monetary policy expectations will remain key market drivers

Analysts expect cautious trading sentiment to persist across the fixed-income market in the near term

Bottom Line

The Bottom Line: Nigeria’s bond market is entering a more cautious phase as investors weigh slowing inflation against persistently high yields and tight liquidity conditions. Unless inflation moderates more decisively, fixed-income investors are likely to remain defensive ahead of new government debt issuances.