Malaysia’s exports to Nigeria surge 20% to $664 million driven by palm oil

KEY POINTS

Malaysia’s exports to Nigeria grew by 20.7% in 2025, reaching $664 million, according to data from MATRADE.

Total bilateral trade between the two nations hit $1.23 billion in 2025, making Nigeria Malaysia’s 4th largest trading partner in Africa.

Palm oil and agricultural products were the primary drivers, rising by 33.7%, while transport equipment saw a massive 1,260% increase.

Malaysian firms are currently developing 151,800 hectares of oil palm plantations in Nigeria through technology transfer and management.

MAIN STORY

The Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE) has reported a significant 20.7% growth in exports to Nigeria for the 2025 fiscal year. Bilateral trade between the two countries reached a total of $1.23 billion, positioning Nigeria as Malaysia’s 43rd largest trading partner globally.

The growth was spearheaded by a 33.7% spike in palm oil-based products, alongside substantial gains in machinery (44.8%), processed food (28.1%), and a staggering 1,260% rise in transport equipment exports.

The Malaysian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Aiyub Omar, stated on Thursday that this sustained growth provides a foundation for deeper strategic cooperation. He highlighted that Malaysian companies are not just exporting goods but are actively involved in Nigeria’s infrastructure via Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) arrangements and plantation management.

Specifically, Malaysian firms are now managing approximately 151,800 hectares of oil palm plantations across Nigeria, supporting the country’s ambition to reclaim its status as a top global producer.

Beyond agriculture, the halal industry and healthcare services were identified as the next frontiers for collaboration. Malaysia’s global halal exports are projected to reach $18.98 billion by 2030, and the upcoming Malaysia International Halal Showcase (MIHAS) in September 2026 is expected to see record Nigerian participation.

Furthermore, MATRADE Counsellor Jude Bryan Dass noted that Malaysia is positioning itself as a cost-competitive alternative for the $3 billion Nigerians spend annually on medical tourism, offering 194 private hospitals and specialized care.

THE ISSUES

The primary challenge remains the trade imbalance, with Malaysian exports ($664 million) currently outweighing its imports from Nigeria, which consist mainly of agricultural products (54.7%) and petroleum (22.9%). However, the shift toward technology transfer in palm oil and the halal ecosystem suggests a move toward “productive partnership” rather than just commodity exchange. Additionally, the high cost of medical tourism in the UK and UAE is creating a market opening for Malaysia’s $687 million healthcare industry to attract Nigerian patients seeking high-quality, lower-cost alternatives.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“The growth was largely driven by increased exports of palm oil… which rose by 33.7 per cent,” noted the MATRADE report .

. “Malaysian companies are contributing through services and expertise, particularly in Nigeria’s priority sectors,” stated High Commissioner Aiyub Omar .

. “Malaysia offers high-quality and cost-competitive healthcare services… supported by 194 private hospitals,” added Jude Bryan Dass.

WHAT’S NEXT

The Malaysia International Halal Showcase is scheduled for Sept. 23 to Sept. 26 , with MATRADE Lagos expecting a significant increase in Nigerian buyers compared to the 2025 edition.

, with MATRADE Lagos expecting a significant increase in Nigerian buyers compared to the 2025 edition. Technical services and technology transfer agreements are expected to scale up as the 151,800 hectares of oil palm come into full production.

Malaysian healthcare providers are expected to increase roadshows in Nigeria to capture a larger share of the $1.5 billion to $3 billion annual medical tourism spend.

BOTTOM LINE

The Bottom Line is that Malaysia is no longer just selling to Nigeria; it is helping Nigeria build. By managing 151,800 hectares of plantations and targeting the multi-billion dollar medical tourism and halal markets, Malaysia is moving from being a trade partner to a strategic “operating partner” in Nigeria’s industrial and service sectors.